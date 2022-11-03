Where to buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Multi-hyphenate Drake is a longtime collaborator of the Swoosh label, and the two are taking a step ahead in their partnership with an upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear edition. The latest Triple White Air Force 1 celebrates the Hotline Bling singer’s chart-busting album Certified Lover Boy.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" will go on sale on December 2, 2022, via the SNKRS app and by a few select Nike Sportswear retail outlets for $160, as stated by @Ovrnunder.io on its Instagram handle. These pairs are also expected to be offered by NOCTA's online store. However, the Swoosh label is yet to make any public statements regarding the release information of the sneakers.

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” edition will arrive in Triple white color palette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite initial reports to the contrary, the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" is anticipated in December of this year. When it was mentioned that the hearts on the shoe's outsole were challenging to mass produce, rumors about the shoe's cancelation began to spread.

Since Drake has long been known for his love of AF1s, it is not surprising that the Air Force 1 silhouette was picked to commemorate his sixth studio album.

For the unfamiliar, the Canadian rapper released his album Certified Lover Boy on September 3, 2021. However, with the completion of one year since its release, the album’s celebratory low-top shoe will arrive in “Triple White” colorway.

The eponymous "Triple White" hues are present throughout the superior tumble leather upper, the flowing "Love You Forever" wording on the sole unit towards the heel area, and has taken the place of the "AIR" lettering.

The back heels of each are embellished with different branding accents. While one shoe features the NOCTA logo, the other heel boasts a typical Nike Air swoosh logo embroidered in white.

The radially perforated toes are enclosed by matching mudguards. Right next to the white toe tops, the lace dubraes are adorned with silvery AF1 etched embellishments.

Here, the inner linings are also achieved with similar white hues that are highlighted with soft blue insoles. These insoles are complete with NOCTA branding prints on them. Ultimately, the heart-studded outer sole unit underneath finishes off the overall design.

To match the rest, the sneakers will be offered with a set of blue dice that are inscribed with numbers and letters. Additionally, the replaceable aglets on the lacing tips will also arrive in customized shoe boxes.

More about Drake's NOCTA

NOCTA, which debuted in December 2020, was developed in conjunction with Nike by the internationally acclaimed rapper Drake. The dynamic duo has collaborated on a number of apparel lines and footwear designs ever since its induction into the Swoosh’s portfolio. Together, they also introduced an innovative shoe design dubbed the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which was admired by Drake’s fans and sneakerheads alike.

