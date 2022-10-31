5 best waterproof Nike running shoes

For runners, Nike offers a wide range of weatherproof running shoes that won't halt your running sessions. The research and development wing of the Swoosh label has incessantly worked on upgrading the existing running shoes and on new advanced technologies to improve a runner's output even in wet weather conditions.

Running shoes like React Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX and the Air Zoom Pegasus Shield are among two widely acclaimed waterproof running shoe designs offered by Nike.

If you are interested in buying a pair of weatherized trail running shoes, here we have listed five highly-rated weatherproof Nike running shoes with their pricing details and more information.

For your run on a rainy day, here's a list of the top five Nike waterproof running shoes

1) Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX

Take a closer look at the Alligator/Mint Foam colorway of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

When the weather changes, the Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX can be your go-to racing shoe. Because of less rubber in the outer sole unit and its waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, you can shift from the pavement to the trail without losing momentum.

While maintaining the relaxed feel of the Peg Trail, GORE-TEX on the upper portion keeps feet dry from moisture. Its flexible design and lighter weight help combat the rains when running between slick trails.

The React Pegasus Trial 4 GORE-TEX is currently available for purchase from the online locations of Nike and some other affiliated sellers. These shoes will cost you $160 for each pair.

2) Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX

Here's a detailed look at the Pegasus Trial 3 GORE-TEX shoes (Image via Nike.com)

With the Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX, one can travel off the usual path in adverse weather. The same padded comfort you enjoy is featured here, with robust traction and enhanced midfoot structure for safe, balanced support. Even when the rainy season tries to slow you down, the waterproof uppers keep you moving along rocky terrain.

You can continue working because the upper's GORE-TEX layer keeps wetness away and is wind and waterproof. A soft velcro closure collar provides a customized fit around your ankle to prevent mud and other debris from getting in and halting your run.

The rubber outer sole unit has an athletic, ATV-tire-inspired design. As you transition between trails and highways, traction-enhancing nubs provide a smooth ride, and additional grip at the heel and toe prepares you for an incline or decline.

The Pegasus Trial 3 GORE-TEX trail running gear is currently available on Nike's online location. Pick your size for $160 per pair.

3) Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield

Take a closer look at the Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In chilly and wetty temperatures, the Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield is a dependable companion. The Pegasus 39 Shield is made to withstand adverse conditions and keep you dry and warm as you run your desired miles.

The sturdy Storm Tread outsole, modeled after all-weather tires, aids in enhancing traction in slick conditions. While multi-directional designs help remove water, micro grooves hold onto the ground firmly.

The Pegasus 39 Shield has forefoot and heel Zoom Air pods with a Nike React foam midsole for explosive bounce, much like the Pegasus 39.

The Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield waterproof runners are easily purchasable for $140 per pair. They can be bought in multiple colors and size options from the brand's online store and a few other select retailers.

4) Nike Air Winflo 9 Shield

Here's a detailed look at the Khaki colorway of the Air Winflo 9 Shield shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Your run doesn't have to be canceled because of the bad weather. Enjoy the weather in these shoes, which are made to support you as you navigate every wet patch, pit stop, and pothole.

While a tire-like gripping and a comprehensive Air unit offer traction and plush cushioning to keep you running in severe weather conditions, a water-repellent coating aids in keeping you clean.

The Air Winflo 9 Shield running shoe is priced at $110 per pair. These pairs are currently available on Nike's site, with multiple sizing options. You can also check out other color blockings of the shoe.

5) Nike Air Winflo 8 Shield

Take a closer look at the Air Winflo 8 Shield shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

To smoothen your rainy-day runs with speed-appropriate weatherized gear, you can check out the Air Winflo 8 Shield model offered by the running division of Swoosh. The soft cushioning provided by Air Zoom units provides comfortable seating, and its balanced comfort reduces the risk of stress-related ailments.

Additionally, bottoms built like tires provide exceptional stability for traction that protects you from wet surfaces. Reinforced seams prevent water from impacting your run.

In rainy conditions, the Storm-Tread outer sole unit offers traction. It has textures modeled after winter tires. While dynamic curves help shed rainwater, micro grooves hold the road firmly.

A PFC-free coating has been applied to the water-resistant top to keep you clean. An additional line of defense against the weather is a snug-fitting tongue.

The stylish Air Winflo 8 Shield runner can be availed from the brand's e-commerce store with multiple sizing options. These men's weatherized runners are priced at $100 for each pair.

It is interesting to see how sportswear honchos are taking an active interest in bettering their buyers' experience - they are developing techniques to improve their products' wearability and are taking everyday factors such as weather into account.

Interested purchasers can check Swoosh's official website for more colorways of the aforementioned running shoe models.

