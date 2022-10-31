Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Bone and Sail” shoes? Price, release date, and more details 

Like the Nike Dunks, which were first released for the skateboarding community, and the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker design, developed for the basketball scene, each of the iconic Swoosh brand models has a rich and varied history.

Due to the popularity of its enduring sneaker models such as the Nike Air Force 1, the shoe company eventually became a household name over time. Hence, with the upcoming "Light Bone and Sail" iteration, Nike will spotlight the AF1's basketball roots as part of the silhouette's anniversary celebrations.

The upcoming “Light Bone and Sail” edition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker design will finally be available for purchase on November 9, 2022, at 8.30 PM EST, after being initially scheduled for October 19, 2022.

These women’s exclusive hoop-inspired AF1 will be offered with a retail price tag of $120 for a pair. Fans can easily purchase them from the Nike SNKRS app, alongside the online locations of the shoe label’s partnering retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in “Light Bone and Sail” makeup with mesh and textured leather panels

Here's a detailed look the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Light Bone and Sail sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 has been around for four decades and has found a way to blend in with a variety of fashion fads, style groups, and cultural makeovers. The Bruce Kilgore-designed shoe was first launched in 1982. With the new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Bone and Sail", the shoe label returns to the AF1's origins as we commemorate its 40th anniversary.

The description of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Bone and Sail” variant on Swoosh’s official web page reads,

“Step into stardom with the original highflier. Easy-to-style neutrals, seasonal textiles and premium leather let you bring your A game. The Sail outsole adds a classic aesthetic, while dreamy Air cushioning lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

The Air Force 1 "Light Bone and Sail" edition appears similar to the recently teased Air More Uptempo, as both products have taken their design cues from the basketball scene.

This complete shoe will feature a sail/orange trance-black-metallic silver-phantom color scheme. Although the uppers are predominantly sail white, hits of orange and bold black make these sneakers more appealing. A pair of Swooshes that are decorated in orange hues and have a b-ball-like surface can be found across the side panels.

This is an overlay over a sail upper, which swaps out the typical all-leather composition for a mesh and leather mix that provides more airflow with each stride. A shiny silver brushed steel lace dubrae wraps up the forefoot design.

Proceeding to the rear, you will notice the Nike Air branding accent on the heel counter, which is achieved in the phantom hue.

Mark your calendars for the future Nike Air Force 1 Low “Basketball” iteration that is slated for November 9. With a fixed price of $120 per pair, these units will be sold online as well as in Nike SNKRS physical stores and other select sellers.

If you don’t want to miss out on these stylish shoes, sign up to the shoe label’s website for quick updates on the upcoming design.

