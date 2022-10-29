Where to buy Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is broadening its “Be True” collection with an all-new Nike SB Dunk Low colorway. The official images of the shoe, which initially thrilled sneakerheads, finally appeared on the internet.

Nike introduced this "Be True" range a few years ago in 2012. Ever since its inception, the Swoosh label has been adding more and more to this collection every year to celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The impending “Be True” edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette is set to rock the sneaker market this Christmas season. These brilliantly executed sneakers will be easily purchasable online as well as at the physical locations of the shoe label and its authorized retail merchants. They will be available for $100 per pair.

Nike SB Dunk Low will join the “Be True” lineup with yellow and sail overlays and multi-color details

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike SB Dunk Low Be True sneakers (image via Sportskeeda)

During Pride Month this year, Nike unveiled its newest "Be True" selection, which includes a footwear and apparel range that honors the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

A few sneakers have already been released, including the iconic Nike SB Dunk and the Cortez. However, the skate-friendly Dunk Low silhouette might still have one more surprise in store for the Be True Collection as a sample pair recently surfaced online.

Beyond the conventional rainbow, the patterns of the shoe incorporate a variety of hues to symbolize the various viewpoints within the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The complete shoe is wrapped in a Multi-Color/Pink Gaze-Sail color palette. While the foundation layer is fashioned from a sandwich mesh in a cream tone, the leather toppings of the silhouette seem to be vibrant pastel hues of yellow, pink, and lilac.

The mudguard, eyestays, and lace sets are pastel yellow, and the heel component, which features abstract illustrations, is a gradation of lavender to pink. The navy blue tongue tag has "BE TRUE" markings on top, which can also be seen on the sockliner.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” Official Look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” 🌞 https://t.co/2gOPigK1pU

Just below the cartoonish sun on the heel tab, a two-tone purple and white mesh, host sunrays around the neck area of the uppers. The medial side of the midfoot has a pastel blue swoosh, while the lateral side is adorned with a pink leather swoosh overlay.

Here, the inner lining and insoles are made using similar navy hues. These navy blue insoles are highlighted by vibrant symmetric box designs all over, alongside white “Be True” prints on top.

Finishing off the look is a crisp white Dunk midsole that is accompanied by a lilac rubber outer sole unit. A beautiful phrase is added to the rear side of the tongue flap, further accentuating the overall appeal.

It reads:

“I SEE YOU ALWAYS IN ALL WAYS.”

The product will be sold with two pairs of vibrant lace sets in customized shoe boxes.

In the forthcoming holiday season, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” sneaker edition is scheduled to go on sale. It will be available at Nike as well as at a few Nike SB stores both online and offline. The retail price for the men's sizing item is $100.

For the uninitiated, Nike’s advocacy for the community goes beyond its products. Since 2019, NIKE, Inc. has donated $2.7 million to LGBTQIA2S+ initiatives to promote inclusivity as well as to honor players and their sports simultaneously. These groups include Athlete Ally, the Out Foundation, the GenderCool Project, LGBT SportSafe, and GLSEN, all of which are nonprofit trailblazers in the fields of transgender equality and sports.

Poll : 0 votes