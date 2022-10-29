3 best Nike LeBron 20 releases of 2022 

Le Bron James and Nike formally introduced the Jason Petrie-designed Nike LeBron 20 silhouette after the shoe was featured in several summer workouts and pro-am appearances.

LeBron James was engaged in his fifth championship ring as he entered his 20th season with a new head coach and new players on his team. James, of course, had new shoes that he wore for a fresh batch of 82 games. The player was repeatedly seen sporting his new signature design on the court.

The age-old partnership between the brand and the sporting legend is only getting better with upgraded silhouettes every year, and like every other collaborative model, the Swoosh label floods the sneaker market with multiple colorways of the shoe. If you have missed out on the variants released so far, here's a list of the top three LeBron 20 launches of 2022 with their pricing details and more info.

Three popular Nike LeBron 20 colorways that were released in 2022

1) Nike LeBron 20 "Purple and Gold"

Take a closer look at the Purple and Gold colorway of the silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Violet Frost/Purple Pulse/Canyon Purple/Metallic Gold color scheme of Nike LeBron 20 arrived on October 15. With a retail price tag of $200 for each pair, this brilliantly designed iteration is being offered by Nike's online store.

The description and design inspiration of the "Purple and Gold" colorway on Nike's page reads,

"Serving up electrifying colors that pulse like a California sunset, the LeBron 20 takes you courtside with a look that pays tribute to the team you love. Purple Pulse and Violet Frost deliver a vibrant backdrop for game-winning Metallic Gold accents while graphics on the midsole let you settle into the LA vibe—powerful, royal and ahead of its time."

The colorway maintains the silhouette's standard design with a purple knit upper, a distinctive "XX" dubrae painted silver, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. Most strikingly, a second Swoosh embossment in eye-catching gold partially covers LeBron 20's medial purple Swoosh. Salmon accents can be seen at the tongue flap, lace system, and base of the Swoosh, while a lavender color can be seen at the midsole, on an off-white dynamic rubber outer sole unit.

2) Nike LeBron 20 "Trinity"

Here's a detailed look at the Trinity colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Black/University Red/University Gold/Black color blocking of Nike LeBron 20 was officially launched on October 24. The iteration, dubbed "Trinity," is available for purchase from the e-commerce stores of Nike and its partnering vendors. They are also being offered with a retail price tag of $200, like other variants.

The sneaker dons Miami Heat's defining colors of black, red, and gold. Swoosh's bottom is metallic silver, highlighted by red contrasting embroidery, while the knit upper is entirely black. The Swoosh overlay is crimson with a beautiful gold accent on the lateral.

A red rubber outer sole unit rests below a gray and black midsole. The tongue flap, sock liner, lace set, and lace dubrae all include LeBron XX details to tie up the design.

3) Nike LeBron 20 "Time Machine"

Here's a detailed look at the Time Machine colorway of the silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

The inaugural iteration of Nike LeBron 20 was introduced in a Barely Green/Medium Soft Pink/Light Bone/Multi-Color palette. The pair, "Time Machine," entered the sneaker market on September 29. These sneakers are easily accessible online via Nike and other retail outlets for a price of $200 per pair.

The description of this "Time Machine" LeBron 20 colorway on the Swoosh's official web page reads,

"Nearly 2 decades into a career exceeding every lofty expectation, LeBron James has refused to settle for anything less than greatness, even when he was the one setting the standard for generations to come. Now, his latest signature shoe is lighter, low to the ground and turbo-like."

The upper is composed of knit and is primarily mint green. A brilliant pink "XX" lace dubrae and a seafoam green "Swoosh" with opposing sewing are featured by each base, respectively. The base Swoosh is topped on the lateral by a second Swoosh that offers an iridescent sheen and a pink accent. Furthermore, a mid-foot plate and several hues of pink cover the midsole and rubber outer sole unit.

These are the best three variants that have been dropped so far, and more variants like "Debut," "Laser Blue," and "Pink" are expected to be released later this year. Stay tuned to Nike's website for updates on other colorways.

