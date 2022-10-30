Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo “Dark Russet” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored  

Nike is all set to release another new iteration of its widely acclaimed Air More Uptempo silhouette. The latest launch comes after the "Cargo Khakhi," "Thank You Wilson," and "Quilted Wheat" variants were dropped recently.

This upcoming variant of the Nike Air More Uptempo silhouette is slated to hit the shelves on November 9, 2022, at 7.30 pm EST. These women’s exclusive high-tops will be presented in two sizing options, adults and little kids. While the former is priced at $180, the latter is marked at $105 per pair.

Both these sizes will be sold in the online and physical locations of the Nike, SNKRS app, as well as its partnering retail marketplaces.

Nike Air More Uptempo will arrive in “Dark Russet” makeup with pebbled leather overlays

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air More Uptempo Dark Russet shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Scottie Pippen-endorsed product has been bringing new life to blacktop basketball shoes-turned-streetwear styles ever since its inception in 1996. Its roots are directly connected to the rugged style of bully ball that was popular in the late 1990s.

The Nike Air More Uptempo uses a basketball's slick pebble grain fabric as a nod to the game that inspired it. The shoe will be dressed in a “Dark Russet” color scheme, featuring a white base and pebbled leather elements on top.

The description of the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo “Dark Russet” iteration on the brand’s official website mentions:

“More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today. This crafted Phantom and Dark Russet colorway keeps it simple, while the graffiti-style graphics (a bold, off-court fave) and visible Air cushioning deliver the edge and comfort you need to finish your look.”

Nice Drops @nicedrops WMNS Nike Air More Uptempo "Dark Russet"

November 9 ($180) WMNS Nike Air More Uptempo "Dark Russet"November 9 ($180) https://t.co/xc8WwGrYeH

Although most of the uppers are covered under creamy white hues, touches of brown and black elements make it more appealing. The majority of the space is treated to a straightforward presentation of sweet cream that covers the entire upper, the tongue flap, and the area underfoot where the sole unit and tread are located.

The renowned gigantic "AIR" writing proudly displays burnt orange-colored leather and black accent, mirroring the rubber winding of the ball. The inner linings are executed with matching cream tones that are coupled with bold black insoles, topped with Nike Air swoosh branding.

On the rear side, the back heels are highlighted with shiny black swooshes, which are incorporated into the granular finish of the back to complement it. Completing the esthetics are the pair of thick nylon laces that mimic the stitching of nets to complete the model's rich history.

Save the date for the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo “Dark Russet” rendition set to arrive in November this year.

Based on the size you pick, the prices of these women's special footwear designs will vary from $105 to $180 per pair. Those interested in copping the shoes can check them out on the e-commerce websites of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

Poll : 0 votes