Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo “Valentine’s Day” edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike is launching an all-new Nike Air More Uptempo "Valentine's Day" edition. The official image of the shoe was recently made public by Nike. These pairs will arrive in an all-brown leather makeup resembling luscious chocolate with pink accents.

The "Valentine's Day" edition of the Nike Air More Uptempo silhouette is set to debut on February 14, 2023. These chocolatey brown high-tops will be offered for $170 for each pair. Fans can look out for them on the e-commerce websites of the Swoosh label and its authorized retail outlets.

Nike Air More Uptempo "Valentine's Day" variant will arrive in chocolate brown overlays and pink details

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air More Uptempo Valentine's Day sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most distinctive models in Nike Basketball's extensive collection is the Air More Uptempo. Wilson Smith came up with the idea for More Uptempo in 1996. While its striking 'Air' branding speaks volumes, several other factors contributed to its popularity, including Scottie Pippen's endorsement and appearances in films like 1997's George of the Jungle.

Holiday-themed launches have long been a staple of sneaker culture, particularly at Nike. The Nike Dunk Low, Nike Air Trainer 1, and Nike Air More Uptempo are three models the Swoosh label has prepared for 2023's Valentine's Day. Thanks to a leak, we have official pictures of the Nike Air More Uptempo "Valentine's Day."

The nubuck and mesh upper of the Air More Uptempo is almost wholly covered in chocolate brown, with accenting pink elements visible all over. The stitched Nike Swoosh is placed with pink threads across the edge of a double-stacked mudguard that wraps around the toe area.

The distinctive "AIR" embellishments down the profile include the same trimming element, with a pink suede encasing the chocolate brown nubuck alphabet. This is followed by a second panel in the same shade of chocolate brown, made of perforated nubuck, which serves as the base for most of the top.

As we proceed towards the tongue flaps, we notice that the mesh, nylon, and nubuck all have the same monochromatic tone of brown as the lace set and bungee pull tabs. The heel features a cutaway Swoosh that is sealed together with the same pink suede used to accent the "AIR" overlay, adding one last touch of Nike branding to the top.

The rubber outer sole unit complements this and completes the design. The Air More Uptempo sole unit is underfoot and is a similar shade of chocolate brown. Obviously, the midsoles of these pairs are replete with original Air units for cushioning and stability.

On February 14, 2023, Nike and a few other shops will offer the Nike Air More Uptempo Valentine's Day online and in-store. The retail cost, which is in men's sizes, is $170.

Holiday-themed designs have gained popularity in the world of sneakers - while some don thematic colorways, others feature prints evocative of a particular season or festival. Keeping this in mind, the Nike Air More Uptempo is a must-have.

