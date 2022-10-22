Where to buy Nike Air Trainer 1 Valentine's Day? Price, release date, and more explored

Whether it be running, gym, or love, no one can train you as good as Nike. When it comes to Valentine's Day celebrations, the Oregon-based swoosh label is known for giving its brand enthusiasts a treat by launching several themed footwear choices. This year, the label will be releasing a spectacular makeover upon the Air Trainer 1 silhouette.

The Valentine-themed Air Trainer 1 sneaker doesn't only show your love for the brand but can also be used as a perfect gift for your significant other. The swoosh label hasn't officially announced a fixed release date for the silhouette. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released during next year's Spring-Summer timeframe, around February 14, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Trainer 1 Valentine's Day sneaker gives a subtle nod to the Air Max 90 "Bacon"

Upcoming Nike Air Trainer 1 Valentine's Day sneaker, which gives a subtle nod to the Air Max 90 "Bacon" (Image via Sportskeeda)

From the Air Ship to the Air Kukini, the swoosh label has brought several footwear silhouettes back into its rotation in 2022. The Nike Air Trainer 1 is one of them. This year, the silhouette saw multiple releases, GRs, and collaborative makeovers, including those by Travis Scott.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 sneaker will continue to shine in 2023, as the label has unveiled its Valentine's Day-themed makeover. Although several holidays are still left for 2022, the biggest romantic day of the next year is seeing its celebrating models earlier. The Air Trainer 1 Valentine's Day colorway features soft accents, which are reflective of the annual love celebrations.

The silhouette's upper is constructed out of multiple materials, including smooth leather and shaggy suede that is formed with a trio of hues. The first and most prominent hue is the creamy coconut milk hue, which makes up the smooth leather base. Meanwhile, the Dark Pony shade makes up the shaggy suede overlays placed over the quarter panels, toe tips, and lower heel counters.

Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day”

Color: Dark Pony/Medium Soft Pink-Coconut Milk

Style Code: DM0522-201

Release Date: February 2023

Chocolate brown hue makes up the leather forefoot overlays, which is a nod to the chocolate candy - a common confection for the annual Valentine's Day.

More cutesy motifs are added over the silhouette with the light dusty pink hue accentuated over the "Nike" branding on the forefoot strap,. Moreover, the "Nike Air" branding is also visible on the lower heel unit, eyelets, swooshes logo on the tongues, lateral profile, and medial profiles.

The midsoles pieces are clad in a crisp white color, and more creamy accents are assembled atop the mold. All these details combine to create a love letter for one;s lover. Furthermore, the hues added over the silhouette are similar to the beloved and iconic Air Max 90 Bacon.

Please note that the announcement for the Valentine's Day-themed sneaker is yet to be made by swoosh label. However, interested people can sign up on Nike's official website to get more updates ahead of the Nike Air Trainer 1 shoes' release.

