Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 Embossed edition? Price and more details explored

Nike's most recent athletic wear range, centered around four designs with strong ties to hardwood, features basketball engravings on the Nike Air More Uptempo, two pairs of Air Force 1s, and the Dunk High. Recently, images of these Air More Uptempos surfaced with embossed details.

The upcoming “Embossed” variant of the Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 silhouette is expected to hit the shelves in the coming weeks. The pairs will be sold with a price tag ranging from $140 to $170 each. Fans can easily avail these intricately crafted pairs from Nike’s online store and a few other select retail outlets.

Nike Air More Uptempo 96 shoe will now arrive with Embossed overlays in white and royal blue tones

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Embossed variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best player roster and sneaker compositions in basketball history are likely still fresh in the minds of fans who grew up in the 1990s. There was Michael Jordan, of course, with his line of signature Jordan shoes, but we also saw Charles Barkley in his Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 and Nike Air Max CB34, Penny Hardaway in his eponymous Air Max Penny and Air Foamposite One silhouettes, Gary Payton in the Air Zoom Flight '98 "The Glove," and several athletes wearing the Nike Air Flightposite 1.

The Nike Air More Uptempo, which was heavily endorsed by the legendary Scottie Pippen during the 1996 Chicago Bulls championship season and the Summer Olympics, appeared amidst all these remarkable silhouettes.

While it is no longer state-of-the-art in basketball engineering, the Nike Air More Uptempo remains one of the best models to wear off the court. The Swoosh label seems to be working on fresher versions and colorways of the silhouette lately, including the "Animal Instinct," "Quilted Wheat," and others, to mention a few. You can now include a brand new "Embossed" variant to the list that will be released somtime in the next few weeks.

The description of the impending Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 silhouette on the Swoosh’s official website reads:

“Elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp, whether you rock them laced or unlaced. Originally designed for performance hoops, the Max Air units add lightweight, durable cushioning. Synthetic leather underlays add dimensions beneath the iconic "AIR" lettering.”

The base of the silhouette is covered in fresh white tumbled leathers that explore a two-tone color scheme. Furthermore, the mesh tongue construction and inner lining are also color-matched. The expanded "AIR" word on the midfoot, the jewel-encrusted Swoosh symbol on the heel, and the embroidered checks on the vamp and tongue tabs all include softly coated highlights in "Royal Blue" colors.

According to the collection's moniker, the presiding staple unit features the embossed "Nike Basketball" logo in its leather accent, and the silhouette is supported by a white sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 “Embossed” rendition. The exquisite shoe design will supposedly go on sale later this year. With a price ranging from $140 to $170 per pair, these crisp white high-tops will be sold via the online as well as physical locations of the shoe company and other partnering retail chains.

