Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” University Blue shoes? Price, release date, and details explored 

The swoosh label is set to introduce another fresh colorway of its timeless Nike Air Force 1 for its "Color of the Month" catalog. After adding Triple White, White/Blue Swoosh, White/Pink Swoosh, and White/Red Swoosh makeovers of the silhouette earlier this year, Nike is now gearing up for the launch of the "University Blue" variant in November.

The forthcoming University Blue variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette is scheduled to arrive on November 3, 2022, at 7.30 pm EST. These widely-admired low-tops will be offered with a retail price tag of $150 for each pair. You can easily purchase them from the online stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and a slew of other retail outlets.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive dressed in University Blue makeup for “Color of the Month” sneaker lineup

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month University Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whether you're referring to Baltimore, New York City, or Philadelphia, it's obvious that all three places played a significant role in establishing Nike Air Force 1's name. While the Swoosh label continues to commemorate the Air Force 1's 40th anniversary, "Color of the Month" colorways offer everyone a chance to experience history.

The origin and story of the “Color of the Month” sneaker collection on the Nike’s official web page says:

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the Air Force 1 from extinction."

It continues:

"That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

Similar to some of Bruce Kilgore's creation's most distinctive iterations from 1982, the recently revealed low-top immerses in a solid color all across its upper. The radially perforated all-blue toe top is encircled by a matching mudguard. Right next to it lies a similarly painted tongue flap and eyelets. This arrangement is juxtaposed with crisp white lace sets added to the top.

The midsole is effectively covered in a stark white contrast, as already seen on the laces. The characteristic sizeable lateral profile swoosh is also wrapped in white for more highlights. The "40th Anniversary" branding on the tongue labels and the supplied toothbrush, which captures the essence of the sneaker and the festive event, makes the low-top Air Force 1 the most unique.

Finally, the white Nike Air embroidered logo on the heel tab and the blue outer sole unit finishes off the overall look.

Save the date for the next Nike Air Force 1 University Blue “Color of the Month” sneaker that is set to launch on November 3. With a fixed price label of $150 for each pair, these dual-toned units will be traded via Nike’s SNKRS app and by the company’s other select retailers.

