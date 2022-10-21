Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX “Halloween” edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sportswear giant is making preparations for the launch of its spookily crafted Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” shoe that is exclusively designed for 2022’s scary celebrations. The pairs are dressed in Light Smoke Grey, Scream Green, and Off-Noir overlays.

The spooky “Halloween” edition of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX silhouette is scheduled to arrive on October 27, 2022, at 7.30 pm EST. These shoes are dropped with a price tag of $150 for each pair. Fans prepping for the scary season can surely check them out on the Nike’s SNKRS app, as well as with a slew of select retail shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX shoe received a "Halloween" makeover with Light Smoke Grey and Scream Green overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Mid Halloween shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of Nike's many remarkable accomplishments is the creation of terrific themed footwear. The Beaverton brand has featured a number of stunning Halloween-themed pairs over the past couple of years. As of 2022, the Swoosh label is taking ahead its Halloween tradition by introducing an all-new Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” rendition. While it doesn't follow its inspiration quite as directly as earlier creations, the spooky vibes are still very obvious.

The description of the Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” edition on the Swoosh’s official web page says:

“Once upon a midnight dreary, this Air Force 1 looked extra eerie. Shadows crept from beneath the "AIR" while ghoulish green accents added Halloween flair. And that black leather upper with reflective coating...well, it lets others know they better beware. You get the idea.”

The "Halloween" AF1 Mid features an Off Noir/Off Noir-Black-Light Smoke Grey-Scream Green color scheme. The shoe is constructed using superior leather and suede panels with a covert "Off Noir" color that has a spooky all-black background. Here, the toe tops are executed perfectly with radially aligned perforations to assist breathability.

Sneaker Freaker @snkrfrkrmag Both the Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid ‘Halloween’ will arrive just in time for the spooky season. bit.ly/3TBbFVe Both the Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid ‘Halloween’ will arrive just in time for the spooky season. bit.ly/3TBbFVe https://t.co/WriZzQI46U

A Swoosh is emblazoned above the velcro-fastened ankle strap, while two other branding accents hover on the medial and lateral surfaces in a sacai-like pattern.

The top part of the Air branding, which acts as a phantasm to the one on the midsole around the heel counter, is adorned with vampire-like Nike lettering on the tongue flap. These tongue sections are complete with bold black lace fasteners.

While you won't see this neon element, a screaming green insole tends to add a thriving color to the otherwise low key color scheme. These insoles are printed with Nike swoosh branding accents.

To cap it all off, the AF 1 features reflective 3M embellishments so you can flash your fangs even when it's gloomy outside.

On October 27, 2022, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX “Halloween” is scheduled to go on sale. It will be released at Nike, through the SNKRS app, and at a few select online and physical retailers around the world. The retail price for the men's sizing item is $150.

In related news, the Swoosh label is also gave a “Halloween” makeover to its iconic Dunk Low silhouette for the ghostly festivities. The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” will also arrive on October 27, alongside the aforementioned Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” variant.

Poll : 0 votes