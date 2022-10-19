Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Plaid” shoes? Price and more details explored

Every year, Nike makes extravagant arrangements for the Christmas season by releasing new shoe styles and colorways for its highly acclaimed models. This year, the festivities will include a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneakers with a "Plaid" theme. The pair will be adorned with red tartan plaid textiles and sail underlays.

The newly revealed “Plaid” colorway of the Air Force 1 Mid is scheduled to arrive during the holiday season this year. These checkered swoosh sneakers will cost $150 for each pair. The shoes will be available via Nike's online and physical stores, as well as at other affiliated retail stores.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid shoes will arrive in “Plaid” makeup with University Red and Sail overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Mid Plaid shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whether it's Tartan or Blackwatch, plaid is quite often associated with the fall and winter months. Everybody is pulling out the flannels as the season has returned in full force. The Beaverton-based label too finally discovered its fondness for the pattern, as seen on a plethora of new sneaker designs, including the most recent Air Force 1 Mid.

Nike describes the origin and design of its iconic AF1 silhouette as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 Mid LX has an all leather structure that is flexible and velvety to the feel, and it sits on top of a vintage-looking base made of creamy pale ivory. This color continues all the way to the tongue tag as well as heel badge, and is set off by dramatic university red panels that are intended to attract interest.

A little black swoosh is embroidered onto the ankle strap, and larger ones with a classic plaid pattern flow across the laterals and medials.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Plaid”

Style Code: DV0792-101

Release Date: 2022

All of this is reinforced by a sail midsole. Finalizing the esthetics are the red rubber outer sole units that are united with the sail midsoles. These midsoles are incorporated with the original Air units.

The “Plaid” rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneaker design will drop during Christmas season. With an expected selling price of $150 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be available via Nike's online stores and affiliated sneaker stores.

In related news, the Swoosh label is also getting for the launch of its Christmas-special Plaid sneaker lineup. This collection will comprise of the tartan embellished Air Force 1 Low, Blazer Mid, Air Jordan 1, Blazer Low, Dunk High, and Dunk Low footwear designs.

Readers can sign up on the label’s official web page for quick updates on these upcoming shoes.

