Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cement Grey” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Michael Jordan's brand fairly capitalizes on the popularity of its classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette by introducing numerous colorways of the shoe's high, low, and mid-cut styles. The Jordan label is again gearing up for the next iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Dubbed "Cement Grey," the brand new variant is wrapped in a gray, sail, and anthracite color palette. Fans of this design have a lot to look forward to.

The forthcoming "Cement Grey" edition of Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette is scheduled to arrive in the upcoming weeks. Each pair will be sold with a price tag of $125. The Nike SNKRS app and several select retail shops will offer these footwear pieces. You can only purchase them in women's sizes.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe will arrive in Cement Grey makeup with Sail and Anthracite overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid Cement Grey sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

2022 has already seen a lot of Jordan Brand launches, and more is on it's way. Standing out among all the other silhouettes, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is still scoring consecutive hits regularly. The sneaker design is making its ascent to the top with an entirely new "Cement Grey" iteration after debuting the "Alternative Bred," "Purple Mocha" variants, and the space-themed "Exploration Unit" collection in the past few weeks.

The brand described the origin of the legendary first silhouette as,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

Although these Jordans look a lot like the AJ 1 High "Shadow 2.0" at a glance, there are certain differences. The cement gray panels contrast brilliantly with the anthracite foundation, which has an all-leather structure and smooth finish.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cement Grey" Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cement Grey" https://t.co/SQxbTOlf78

The gray toe tops are adorned with radial perforations, while the matching gray tongue flaps are embellished with the Jumpman Air logo towards the neck. The inner linings and insoles are also constructed from similar gray textiles. These insoles are printed with white Jumpman logos.

Next, the entire Air midsole is presented in a creamy sail color palette that will undoubtedly catch people's attention. The Nike Swoosh and winged basketball logo are both wrapped in crisp white.

Keep a watchful eye on the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cement Grey" iteration expected to hit the stores in the next few weeks. With a price tag of $125 for each pair, these dark-toned sneakers will be sold via the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other partnering retailers.

If you're eyeing these sneakers and cannot wait to know the details, sign up on Nike's official web page to stay updated on the confirmed drop date and more details on the arriving shoe.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes