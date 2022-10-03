Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Exploration Unit sneakers? Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's eponymous label, owned by Nike Inc., is releasing an astronomy-inspired Air Jordan 1 Mid Exploration Unit iteration. The new Air Jordan 1 Mid soars into space alongside other silhouettes from the 'Exploration Unit' collection.

Following the release of the swoosh label's Moving Co. line on various Air Force iterations, the Jordan label is reimagining its own in-line collection of Air Jordan 1 iterations with an astronomy theme. The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a part of a larger collection set to drop in the coming months.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers have yet to receive an official release date from Michael Jordan's eponymous brand. However, Sneaker News reports that the pair will be available before the end of 2022 on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

More about the upcoming astronomy-themed Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Exploration Unit sneakers

Upcoming astronomy-themed Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Exploration Unit sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past four decades, the Air Jordan 1 silhouette has taken inspiration from a variety of themes. Now, for the first time ever, the Jordan label is paying an homage to astronomy.

The special edition Air Jordan 1 Mid pair takes an inspiration from the idea of different timelines and dimensions. The sneaker features numerous nods and futuristic details that sneakerheads have never seen before as it is arranged in an interstellar aesthetic, combining the past, present and future.

Jordan's design team incorporates a slew of interstellar aesthetic details into the classic mid-cut silhouette. The sneakers' upper base is made of a clean white leather material that is accented with gray suede wraps around it.

The front toe boxes and lacing system are covered in light gray suede, while the heel tabs, heel counters, and midfoot alongside the vamp are covered in a tonal darker grey suede. The addition of perforated panels over the heel and the bottom set of eyelets makes the shoe more comfortable.

Along with the iconic 3D Jumpman logo, a circular logo revealing the Jordan Exploration Unit notation decorates the ballistic mesh tongue. The holographic aesthetic of the 3D Jumpman logo extends to the collars, where more branding is added with the wings-and-basketball emblem.

The winged basketball logo is encased within a see-through flap made of a translucent blue synthetic on the ankle collar. The shoe's heel features "Jordan" lettering in an spacey typeface that is all laid out in 3D.

A deep red burgundy hue accents the swooshes affixed over the medial and lateral sides, completing the interstellar aesthetic. Finally, upper panels made of leather and perforated suede, sit atop a creamy Nike Air midsole and a translucent aqua blue rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Exploration Unit will be available on Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan brand retailers both online and in-store before the end of 2022. There was no specific release date or retail price announced at the time of writing.

