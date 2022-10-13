Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Purple Mocha sneakers? Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. is releasing another makeover of its iconic signature shoe, Air Jordan 1. The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Purple Mocha colorway is one of the best, following a slew of other mid-cut sensational releases this year.

The upcoming pair is exquisitely color-blocked and embodies the characteristics that made the silhouette famous in the first place. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Purple Mocha will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, physical stores, and select retailers worldwide.

The swoosh label has yet to make an official announcement about the sneakers' release date. However, Sneaker News reports that the sneaker will be released before the end of 2022 at a retail price of $135. It should be noted that Nike reserves the right to change the release date and price at any time.

More information on the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Purple Mocha sneakers with a unique makeover

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Purple Mocha sneakers clad in three hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Purple Mocha sneakers take inspiration from the Jordan Brand's classic, first-released shoes and combine them with a clean, contemporary, yet forward-thinking design. The colorway is nothing new in terms of the colors used on the shoe, but the combination of those colors and the color-blocking scheme set it apart from previous Air Jordan 1 silhouettes.

The previously released AJ1 High Court Purple is combined with the AJ1 Dark Mocha to create a stunning combination of all four colors, namely Purple, Mocha, Sail, and Black. The Jordan brand never seems to run out of new makeovers and propositions for its iconic AJ1 silhouette, and the upcoming Purple Mocha colorway is no exception.

The shoe's upper is almost entirely black and made of smooth leather, with chocolate brown mocha accents on the quarter panels, heels, and toeboxes. This dark chocolate brown complements the black wings-and-basketball insignia on the heel collars.

The titular vibrant purple is added to the mix, appearing on the interior sockliners, heel collars, tongue trims, plain cotton laces, and the iconic swoosh logos on both the lateral and medial sides. The popular Jumpman logo appears on the plush black tongues, adding a splash of purple to the look.

Finally, the sockliners are emblazoned with the Jumpman logo, which is rendered in a sail hue. A clean white midsole and chocolate brown mocha rubber outsoles complete the look. The tread features another branding with the "Nike" lettering debossed in mocha.

小言 @ko_go_to To go along with the latest Air Jordan 1 Low, Jordan Brand will be using a similar color blocking onto this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Mid

Color: Palomino/Wild Berry-Black-White

Style Code: DQ8423-215

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA



The AJ1 Mid Purple Mocha sneakers will be available alongside the AJ1 Low Purple Mocha colorway. The latter will be released in a much lighter and cleaner look with a white sneaker base.

The official release information for the sneakers haven't been released by the swoosh label yet. However, brand enthusiasts can expect the pair to drop on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers before 2022 ends.

