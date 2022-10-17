Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton’s sneaker titan Nike has constantly reinterpreted the mid-cut variant of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. After recently teasing “Purple Mocha,” “True Blue,” “Obsidian,” and “Wear-Away” colorways of the silhouette, Jordan Brand is now gearing up for the next “Knicks” rendition. As the name suggests, this colorway is based on the color scheme of the New York Knicks.

The newly created “Knicks” variant of Air Jordan 1 Mid is expected to hit the footwear world in the upcoming weeks of this year. These mid-cut shoes will be offered in men’s sizes with a price tag of $125 for each pair. Knicks diehards can cop these shoes from Nike’s SNKRS app as well as a few other select retail merchants.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks” colorway will arrive with Game Royal and Fiery Rush Orange overlays

Here's a detailed look at the AJ1 Mid Knicks colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to creating styles with the New York Knicks theme, Nike is by no means a stranger. The first shoe of Michael Jordan's shoe label is finally undergoing a Knicks makeover with the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Knicks," following the release of the Dunk High and Dunk Low Scrap previously this year.

The Swoosh brand has introduced its Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe as,

“The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.”

This impending Air Jordan 1 appears in the Knickerbockers' familiar team colors that feature a Game Royal/Rush Orange-Phantom-White hue.

The vibrant uppers of the shoe boast an all-leather composition that is silky and smooth to the touch. First, the radially perforated toe boxes are composed of Game Royal panels extending all around the toe box, lacing loop, and heel areas, sitting on top of a pure white base.

Take a closer look at the heels and toe boxes of the impending sneakers (Image via Nike)

The lateral side sizeable Nike swooshes are completed in fiery rush orange tones. These swooshes are also fashioned from similar leather panels.

To create an instantly recognizable AJ 1 look, Jordan Brand's legendary winged hoop logo is carefully engraved on the collar area as well as on the middle of the tongue flaps. Here, the inner linings are made with matching Game Royal textiles, while the insoles are made using rush orange tones. These insoles have clean white Jumpman logos imprinted on them.

Rounding out the shoe is a flawless white Nike Air midsole which is perfectly glued to the orange outer sole unit placed underneath. This Air unit provides exceptional comfort and support both on and off the court.

Don’t forget to cop these new Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks” shoes that is expected to arrive in the next few weeks. With a price of $125 per pair, these footwear designs will be offered via the SNKRS app and select partnering sneaker marketplaces. They will be delivered in men’s sizes.

Readers interested in copping these are advised to subscribe to the shoe company’s official web page for further updates and release info on these themed sneakers.

