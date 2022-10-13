Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Alternate Bred' sneakers? Price and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. is bringing back one of its most popular colorways, Bred, on the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. For the Jordan label, the upcoming silhouette, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 Mid Alternate Bred, is a lookback at its iconic history, as it brings back the infamous "bred" ( a combination of black and red) color scheme over Michael Jordan's first-ever signature shoe.

Official release information for this colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label. However, according to the trusted media outlet Hypebeast, the Air Jordan 1 Mid Alternate Bred colorway will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers before 2022 ends.

The aforementioned release information is tentative and is subject to changes made by the swoosh label.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Alternate Bred' sneakers are reminiscent of the infamous banned Air Jordan 1

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Alternate Bred' sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Bred" colorway is in continuous rotation by the label and still gets sold out rapidly. For those who missed out on the 2016-released Air Jordan 1 Bred and don't want to spend more than $800 on the reseller sites, this will be a perfect opportunity to add the colorway to your collection.

The original Air Jordan 1 comes in three barrels- mid, high, and low. These offerings have been clad in "bred" colorways, becoming one of the key offerings of the annual catalog of releases. For the upcoming "Alternate Bred" colorway, the shoe is clad in a white, black, and red color palette.

The Alternate Bred mid not only returns with its familiar color palette, but its construction also opts for smooth leather, which is covered in a black hue upon most of the upper.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Alternate Bred”＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Mid “Alternate Bred”

Color: Black/Fire Red-White

Style Code: DQ8426-060

Release Date: 2022

Price: $125 Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Alternate Bred”＞＞Air Jordan 1 Mid “Alternate Bred”Color: Black/Fire Red-WhiteStyle Code: DQ8426-060Release Date: 2022Price: $125 https://t.co/gftT6ghbbS

The basic black hue contrasts with the red-colored pops, which are accentuated over heel collars, toe boxes, and popular swoosh logos over both lateral and medial sides. The red pop of color is followed by the Jumpman logo placed on the tongue, plain cotton laces, and nylon sockliners.

Every other element on the upper is covered in a black hue, including nylon mesh tongues, the iconic wings-and-basketball logo, and the Jumpman logo on the sockliners. The look is tied up with the classic white midsole and red rubber outsoles.

The AJ1 Mid Alternate Bred will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers for the upcoming fall season. It is expected to debut in the next few months at a retail price of $125.

Why is the "Bred" colorway also known as "Banned"?

Kicks n’ Cuts LLC @kicksncuts Air Jordan 1 High 'Bred' 1985



This 'Bred' colorway originally released in April 1985 during Michael Jordan's rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, soon becoming the focal point of Nike's iconic 'Banned' marketing campaign. Air Jordan 1 High 'Bred' 1985This 'Bred' colorway originally released in April 1985 during Michael Jordan's rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, soon becoming the focal point of Nike's iconic 'Banned' marketing campaign. https://t.co/ONi2q9wssz

The Air Jordan silhouette was revealed in 1985, and one of the most popular colorways is bred, black and red, colloquially known as Banned by the label. The "Bred" Jordan 1 is significant in the label's history as whenever Michael Jordan sported a pair of this design, he was fined $5000 by the NBA.

The fine was due to breaking the league's official uniform rules, which stated that 51% of the shoe should be white. Nike capitalized on this "banned" colorway and used it as an ad campaign under the forbidden fruit theme.

