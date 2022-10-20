5 clever, last-minute Halloween costume ideas using household items 

Running out of time this Halloween? If you don't know what to wear this spooky season, then last-minute costume ideas can be the best thing for you.

We all excitedly anticipated these spooky festivities, and now that they are upon us, we must be prepared with the appropriate costumes and accessories. Here are five simple eerie looks that you can easily create at home with minimal assistance and effort.

Five smart, quick costume ideas for Halloween 2022

1) Spooky headless costume

This might sound tricky, but it is an easy DIY Halloween costume. All you need is a pillow, a backpack, and a puffer jacket.

First, take a backpack and hang it on your shoulders. Unzip the backpack and stuff it will a pillow. Place it vertically to give it a shape of another body. Now cover this backpack with a thick puffer jacket and zip it up. Keep your head and hair out from the middle. Your headless outfit is ready.

2) Wednesday Addams costume

Do you want to be a part of the Addams Family this Halloween? If yes, then here’s your easiest Wednesday Addams costume and makeup idea.

You just need a basic collar shirt and a black sweater. This is probably something that everybody’s wardrobe has. Put your shirt on and wear a black sweater on top of it. Pull out the collars of the white shirt and Voila! You’re done.

To complete your look, do a mid-parting of your hair and braid it loosely on both sides. Apply white foundation on your face and detail your makeup with hits of black to get that perfect Wednesday Addams’ Halloween look. Don’t forget to keep your pokerface game on!

3) Greek Goddess costume

Next on the list is a last-minute Greek Goddess costume. You just need a few safety pins and a plain white cloth.

Start by wrapping up the white cloth around your body. Pin it on one side, and take the other end to the other side and roll it towards the neck, as shown in the video. Wrap it around your shoulder and pin it on the back.

Pair up your outfit with a tiara and a sleek belt around your diaphragm. Don't forget minimal makeup that will compliment your goddess outfit.

4) Bride of Chucky Tiffany costume

Why miss the chance to be the bride of Chucky this Halloween? For this, you will only need a plain white dress and a black leather jacket.

Put on your dress and wear a black jacket on top. Complete the look by applying white foundation or face paint all over your face. Set it with translucent powder. Do some dark smokey eye makeup and finish off your look with dark black lipstick.

You can add more details by drawing a small red and black Chucky tattoo below the shoulder.

5) Zombie bride costume

For this Halloween costume, you need an oversized white tee, a pair of scissors, a white lace, hot glue gun, red paint, and a brush.

Start by sticking a white lace around the full length of the front chest of your white tee. Now, take the scissors and roughly cut the sleeves and bottom hem of the t-shirt as shown in the video above.

Take a red paint and brush, and randomly sprinkle it all over to make it look like hits of blood. Finally, your dress is ready for Halloween.

Add super simple makeup to compliment your ghostly appearance. Apply white foundation on your face. Then add some brown eyeshadow on both the top and bottom of your eyelids. Apply blood red lip color to complete your deadly makeup look. You can also add a matching wig, which is completely optional.

These are just a few of the many easy, last-minute Halloween costume ideas. Try to experiment more this Halloween. Your spooky imagination has no bounds.

