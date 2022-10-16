Halloween 2022: 5 best Halloween accessories ideas

Halloween is coming up soon, and while many people would love to dress up in quirky outfits, if you don't have one or you don't wish to design one for yourself, there's no need to pull away. By wearing Halloween fashion accessories, you can continue to partake in the spooky festivities.

It wouldn't be worthwhile to spend a great deal of money on jewelry that you will only wear for one night. So, we're going to share some DIY Halloween accessories ideas that you can try at home.

The best part is that you can do it yourself by following a few simple steps. These suggestions are affordable and can be made with materials you can easily find at home.

Five best Halloween accessories ideas that won’t be heavy on your pockets

1) Spooky spider earrings

Spiders are probably the first thing that springs to mind when we think of something spooky. Therefore, we have included a simple method for creating your own spider earrings that will surely add flair to your basic Halloween costume.

Take a look at the items needed for these earrings:

Glass Bead

0.4mm Copper Jewelry Wire

Head Pins

Jump Rings

First of all, you need to take a red glass bead to make the spider's abdomen. Then, use the copper jewelry wire to make its other body parts. String a glass bead through the head pin, and put a hoop on top of the bead. Wrap the wire around the head pin and then string the wire through the hoop.

Bend the wire into the shape of a spider's legs. Now, continue to make seven more legs. Finally, bend the legs into certain shapes to make the spider lifelike.

2) Magical potion necklace

A cute potion pendant is another way to liven up your Halloween celebrations. This necklace strikes the ideal balance between sweet and spooky.

The items needed to make these pendants are:

Small corked bottles

Color-changing powder

Clear glue

Black tea bag

Paper

Match or lighter

Mod Podge

1 Jewelry chain

Jump ring

Pliers

Take small cork bottles and fill them with color-changing powder. Add some clear glue on top of this powder and close its cap. Then, take a damp tea bag and dab it on plain white paper. Let it dry and burn that paper on the edges. Following this, take a pen and write “XXX” on that small piece of paper.

Paste this paper on the corked bottle. Now, take a jump ring and fix it to the bottle’s cap, and fix that ring to the jewelry chain. Make use of pliers for this process. And this is how you get your tiny potion pendant.

3) Blood drip earrings

How about wearing dripping blood earrings for this Halloween 2022! This easiest DIY earring will definitely make your scary celebrations more interesting.

Here’s a list of items needed to make these Halloween-inspired blood drip earrings:

Hot glue gun

Melamine plate

Red nail paint

Thin wire

Black beads

First, keep the melamine plate upside down and draw the dripping blood pattern on this plate with a hot glue gun. Peel off this glue design after a few minutes once it dries.

Apply red nail paint to this glue design and allow it to dry. Once dry, attach a thin wire to the earring that goes through the earlobe after adding a few beads to it. This finishes off your accessory.

You can also make spider web earrings and matching blood-dripping necklaces using the same method.

4) Spooky ghost tassel earrings

These simple ghost tassel earrings are another way to show off your spooky flair. Make these yarn ghost earrings this Halloween to spice up your eerie look. These earrings are easy to make and work up quickly with just a few materials.

Items needed to make them:

Black yarn

White yarn

Cardboard

Jump ring

Hooks

Scissors

Pliers

Darning needle

Take a cardboard piece and start wrapping white yarn around the long side of it. Wrap it about 100 times or until it's full to your liking. After wrapping, cut your yarn.

Now, take a darning needle and cut a piece of yarn about 6 inches long. Thread your darning needle to sew your darning needle in between the cardboard. Tie the double knot around the yarn bunch that's wrapped in the cardboard. Now, repeat it on the other side to secure both ends.

Now, gently slide off the yarn from the cardboard and then lay it on top of another long piece of yarn. Leave this yarn attached to the skein, as it gives the flexibility to cut it off as per your needs. Then, tie it into a nice tight double knot so you have a little bulge at the top. This bulge will form the head of the spooky ghost.

On the other side of the bunch, cut off the tied knot to get your tassel. Even out your tassel with scissors and then attach earring hardware. Fix the jump ring and fishhook. To get the eyes of these ghosts, use black yarn and sew this black yarn on the head of the ghost. This finishes off your ghost tassel earrings.

5) Spider web earrings

Take a look at the DIY Halloween spider web earrings (Image via Youtube/@DIYdestination)

Here’s a list of items needed to make these earrings:

Hot glue gun

Melamine plate

Black nail paint

Thin wire

Black beads

Invert a melamine plate and draw two spider webs with a hot glue gun on the plate. Peel off this spider web once it dries.

After peeling it off, paint it with black nail polish. Allow it to dry. Then, add a jump ring and hook to one end. You can also add some beads with jump rings to make them look more appealing. Your earrings are ready.

These are just a few of many simple DIY fashion accessories ideas, but you can surely play around with more designs this Halloween season using the aforementioned methods.

Poll : 0 votes