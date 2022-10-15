Halloween costumes 2022: 7 best movie character costume ideas for women

Halloween 2022 is fast approaching, and it is always fun to dress up for the occasion. However, when it comes to finding a perfect costume, it all depends on what makes you comfortable and what is trending at the moment.

The best part, however, is that you can dress up like your favorite movie and tv characters, be it Rachel Green from F.R.I.E.N.D.S or Regina George from Mean Girls. One can also embrace the several female protagonists who have emerged in 2022.

Top 7 movie characters that can inspire your Halloween 2022 look

1) Turning Red's cute fox

Turning Red's cute fox costume (Image via Amazon / Pixar)

Turning Red is Disney's latest blockbuster movie, and it sends a great message out to young girls. The narrative encourages one to let go of their insecurities and embrace their strengths instead.

The Turning Red Panda's costume can be availed on Amazon in kids' sizes at a retail price starting from $21.99 and for adults at $39.99.

2) Senior Year's Stephanie Conway

Senior Year's Stephanie Conway (Image via Amazon / Rebel Wilson / Twitter)

Rebel Wilson's character in the movie attempts to win the prom queen position at 37. She goes through a tremendous journey of self-reflection, self-love, and self-care.

One can avail the Hawkins High School cheerleading costume from the Senior Year movie on Amazon for $41.99.

3) Kevin the Minion from the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie

Kevin the Minion from the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie (Image via Amazon)

The minions are one of the most popular and beloved animated characters, and their voice alone can be therapeutic for a few people. So, when Minions: The Rise of Gru was released on July 1, 2022, many people had already decided on their costumes.

The Minion costume can be availed on Amazon for a retail price of $50.

4) Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus 2

SonSon Photography @SonSonPhotos Who has seen the Hocus Pocus 2?



Cosplayer:

Character: Sarah Sanderson

From: Hocus Pocus I hear it's spooky seasonWho has seen the Hocus Pocus 2?Cosplayer: @millymouse_x Character: Sarah SandersonFrom: Hocus Pocus I hear it's spooky season 🎃Who has seen the Hocus Pocus 2?Cosplayer: @millymouse_x Character: Sarah SandersonFrom: Hocus Pocus https://t.co/f0bhntJSq9

Hocus Pocus 2 was released recently on September 30, 2022, one of the lead characters, Sarah Sanderson, was played by the iconic Sarah Jessica Parker. The movie was a sequel to the 1993 movie.

The newly released movie stars Sarah Jessica Parker as the youngest sister, who is seemingly immature. The character costume can be perfect for Halloween as it represents a night of silliness. The Halloween dress can be availed at Amazon for a retail price of $49.99.

5) Zendaya from Dune

Zendaya's stillsuit from Dune (Image via AC Cosplay / Zendaya / Instagram)

Dune was released at the cusp of this year, and many fans appreciated Zendaya's majestic performance.

Zendaya's character was named Chani, and her mesmerizing looks throughout the film keep the audience immersed, and you can don the same for Halloween. Zendaya's Chani costume can be availed at AC Cosplay at a retail price of $350.

6) Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Scarlet Witch from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Marvel / Amazon)

Marvel Studios released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2022, and fans still can't wrap their heads around the fantastic performance of Elizabeth Olsen. While it was a Doctor Strange-centered movie, one couldn't help but marvel at Scarlet Witch's power and her strength. Wanda Maximoff's exposure to the Mindstone led to her incredible power, and the power could be seen in the entire movie.

Scarlet Witch's Halloween costume can be availed on Amazon starting at a retail price of $49.98, with the most expensive one for $184.

7) Nakia from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BlackBettieCosplay ✨ Occupation: Queer Vampire @bbettie_cosplay



I’ll never forget the joy of opening night (and celebration of Black Excellence) or how happy I was to debut my Nakia Dora Milaje build later that year.



#28DaysofBlackCosplay #WakandaForever Wait...it’s the 3 year anniversary of Black Panther today? Lemme dust something off.I’ll never forget the joy of opening night (and celebration of Black Excellence) or how happy I was to debut my Nakia Dora Milaje build later that year. Wait...it’s the 3 year anniversary of Black Panther today? Lemme dust something off. I’ll never forget the joy of opening night (and celebration of Black Excellence) or how happy I was to debut my Nakia Dora Milaje build later that year. #28DaysofBlackCosplay #WakandaForever https://t.co/NmCS38XdKO

The upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - premiering on November 11, 2022 - is one of the most anticipated releases by Marvel Studios. Fans look forward to seeing Black Panthers' impressive moves, Ironheart's intellect, and Nakia's loyalty to save her people.

Nakia is a strong female character who can inspire many women. Her powerful aura can be a perfect Halloween 2022 costume for many. The Nakia's costume can be availed on Amazon at a retail price of $57.95.

There are many other options for one to wear for the upcoming Halloween, including the iconic looks from Euphoria's character Cassie and Maddie, She Hulk's costume, House of Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra, and Ms. Marvel's excellent suit, amongst others.

Girls can also opt for classic looks such as Catwoman, Elastic Girl from the Incredibles, Moana, Frozen's Elsa, Cruella devill, Cinderella, Snow White, and more. The best outfit, however, will be the one that makes you comfortable, confident, and happy on Halloween 2022 day.

