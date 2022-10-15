Halloween costumes 2022: 7 easy costume ideas for men

As October 31, aka Halloween 2022, soon approaches, it is time for everyone to begin brainstorming costume ideas. While it may be a special time for everyone as they can dress up as whoever they want, it is also stressful to choose what an individual needs to wear for Halloween. There are several selections when it comes to women's Halloween costumes. However, the choices seem to be limited for men.

Thankfully, this year has released many great series, movies, and animes from which fans can pull inspiration, such as Thor or Denji from Chainsaw Man. Moreover, these hit movies and shows can spark some of the best Halloween costume ideas.

For those who are doing some last-minute shopping or can't find anything in their size, Sportskeeda has got easy and fun costume ideas for men, some of which can even be DIY'ed at home. Men, who don't want to invest much in a costume, can also dress up in their basics, such as basketball shorts and jerseys of your favorite player, or other sports which of their go-to.

The options for dressing up in easy and comfortable costumes are endless, and the list below covers both of these ideas. Now, without any further ado, here are some of the popular Halloween costume choices for men.

Top 7 easy Halloween costume ideas for men to wear in 2022

1) Lt. Pete Mitchell from Top Gun Marverick

Lt. Pete Mitchell from Top Gun Marverick for Halloween 2022 (Image via IMDB / Amazon)

Released in May 27, 2022, Tom Cruise's acting in Top Gun Maverick blew everyone's mind. The actor played Pete Mitchell, who is called by his call sign, Maverick. In the movie, his character gets to command the ultimate daring mission. Most men will love dressing up as the Navy's Top Aviator, and who better than Lt. Pete Mitchell to serve as an inspiration?

Maverick's costume can be availed on Amazon at a retail price starting at $28.00 and going up to $94.99.

2) Norse God Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder

Magnificent Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder for Halloween 2022 (Image via IMDB / Amazon)

Dropped on July 6, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder is the most recent addition to the Thor franchise by Marvel Studios. Just hours after its release, the movie became a major hit, making MCU fans drawn toward the thunderous energy of Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth). Besides his charisma, the Norse God also charmed many by his amazing looks, which is why dressing up as him will catch the attention of many partygoers.

One can avail the Thor costume on Amazon starting from $45.99 and at Walmart for $75.99.

3) The iconic anime character Naruto

The iconic Anime character Naruto for Halloween 2022 (Image via Amazon / Bandai)

Every otaku's favorite show Naruto, along with Naruto Shippuden, had a runtime of over 20 years. Moreover, the series has always been the favorite choice for several anime fans to cosplay. As the years pass by, the manga and anime series continue to grow its audience, which is why the fans are now looking forward to Fall 2022 spin-offs. However, since the topic is Halloween costumes, the blond ninja will be the perfect choice to radiate the orange energy that is often associated with the holiday.

The iconic orange tracksuit costume of Naruto can be availed on Amazon at a retail price of $54.

4) Squid Game's masked guard

Squid Game's masked guard for Halloween 2022(Image via Netflix / Youtube / Amazon)

Netflix recently announced that Squid Game will be releasing its sequel soon. The thriller and action-packed K-drama series was enjoyed by people worldwide. Moreover, it was given a lot of love, so much so that the series won a couple of Emmy awards in 2022. The masked guards in the series didn't play a serious role, but their jumpsuit and mask can make anyone look quirky for Halloween 2022.

The Squid Game masked guard costume can be availed on Amazon at a retail price starting from $24.

5) Sex Education's Otis

Sex Education's Otis for Halloween 2022 (Image via Netflix / Amazon)

One of the main characters' in the Netflix series Sex Education is Otis, who becomes a representative figure of Gen Z. He is one of the most empathetic people who gives the best advice. In the latest season, he dates the most popular girl in the school, Ruby. While the protagonist's fashion sense is not out of the box, his simple choice of clothing can be great for those who are not looking forward to going all out for Halloween.

To dress like Otis, one doesn't really need to shop. They can pick up a pair of denim, a horizontal striped tee, and a jacket to layer up.

6) Dune's Paul Atreides

Dune's Timothee Chamlet look as Paul Atreides for Halloween 2022 (Image via IMDB / AC Cosplay)

Dune was released in the latter half of 2021, when the Halloween of the year had already passed away. The main character of the movie is Paul Atreides, who is played by Timothee Chalamet. While Chalamet's acting won blew everyone's breath away, the character of Paul retained an impression on the audience.

Paul Atreides' Stillsuit costume can be availed on the AC Cosplay website at a retail price of $350.

7) Baseball player

Baseball player costumes for Halloween 2022 (Image via MLB / Amazon)

If there's one thing common between men and women, it's that both equally like baseball players and their crisp uniforms. Hence, men can dress as a baseball player for Halloween 2022. The costume doesn't require much effort, and most of the things can be found at home. For the uniform, one needs a white pair of pants, a matching/contrasting jersey, and a baseball hat.

The uniform can be men's easy go-to look and is perfect for those who leave the shopping for the last minute. If one doesn't have the above-required apparels, they can head to Amazon and order baseball costumes, which start at a retail price of $25.

Most men find it hard to choose their costumes for the spooky evening. However, the aforementioned ideas would not only give them the quirky look but also make them feel comfortable.

