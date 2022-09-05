"So glad this was deleted": Marvel fans slam 'Thor: Love and Thunder' deleted scene

Marvel recently dropped a deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. The clip, which was published by People Magazine on September 2, 2022, shows Jane and Thor in a very emotional moment at the hospital. Amidst this, Thor suddenly realizes that there's someone hiding behind the curtain. This person turns out to be Zeus (Russell Crowe).

However, the scene portrays Zeus in a very different light. Unlike in the final cut, here Zeus seems moved by Thor and Jane's plight and offers to help.

Marvel Crave @MarvelCrave A new clip of a deleted scene from #ThorLoveAndThunder has been released. A new clip of a deleted scene from #ThorLoveAndThunder has been released. https://t.co/1nK7Y7OjTK

Fans on Twitter weren't impressed with the scene, with many pointing out that it didn't make sense. One user mentioned that they were ''glad the scene was deleted'' and compared it to another scene involving Drax in Avengers: Infinity War.

Maguire Enthusiast @Mighty_Raimi @mcunewsrumors @people So glad this was deleted. This is literally the same terrible tension breaker that they made Drax do in Infinity War @mcunewsrumors @people So glad this was deleted. This is literally the same terrible tension breaker that they made Drax do in Infinity War

Read on to find out more about what fans have to say about the deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Twitter slams new deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder

The Marvel fandom took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. Several users criticized its tone and humor before going on to mention that it was the right decision to exclude the scene in the final cut.

Some also took the opportunity to criticize the film as a whole and wondered if the entire movie itself could be deleted.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

forgettf__l_0t_e🪚t @forgetfullotter @mcunewsrumors @people Taika wasn’t the wrong with not wanting to include the deleted scenes this would’ve weakened the hospital scene. I guess they were originally gonna have Zeus sort of redeem himself and help Thor, I guess we’ll see Thor challenge Zeus’s values in the next film. @mcunewsrumors @people Taika wasn’t the wrong with not wanting to include the deleted scenes this would’ve weakened the hospital scene. I guess they were originally gonna have Zeus sort of redeem himself and help Thor, I guess we’ll see Thor challenge Zeus’s values in the next film.

One fan also pointed out that the scene did not make sense since Zeus was already dead by that time.

Goat Demon Bitch @GoatDemonBitch @NepSwirlRedux @mcunewsrumors @people Yeah like given the fact that you're supposed to think that Zeus is dead at that point in the movie even though I like the scene it doesn't make sense. @NepSwirlRedux @mcunewsrumors @people Yeah like given the fact that you're supposed to think that Zeus is dead at that point in the movie even though I like the scene it doesn't make sense.

A quick look at the plot and cast for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder focuses on the titular character who sets off for an epic battle with Gorr the God Butcher. A brief description of the film, as per Marvel, reads:

''Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced—one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who—to Thor’s surprise—inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.''

The Taika Waititi directorial received mixed-to-negative reviews from fans and critics, who slammed the film's writing and tone. Many viewers also criticized Waititi's direction and the movie's humor.

The film features Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Both Bale and Hemsworth received high praise for their performances in the film. Hemsworth has previously played the role in other MCU films like Thor, Avengers, and more.

Apart from Bale and Hemsworth, the movie also features many other actors in prominent supporting roles, like:

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Taika Waititi as Korg

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Director Taika Waititi has previously directed Thor: Ragnarok, which received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, acting, and storyline. His other film credits include Jojo Rabbit, Boy, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. He also has a distinguished body of work on television, with shows like The Mandalorian and Reservation Dogs to his credit.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal