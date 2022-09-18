Where to buy Mariah Carey x Chopard Happy Butterfly jewelry collection? Price and more details explored 

Multi-hyphenate Mariah Carey has teamed up with Swiss luxury manufacturer and retailer Chopard to introduce their latest jewelry collection dubbed “Happy Butterfly.'' The entire collection of their dainty designs is molded into the shape of butterflies, which the singer frequently wears.

The limited edition Mariah Carey x Chopard Happy Butterfly fine jewelry collection is currently available for purchase from the luxury label’s official website. These intricate pieces, which range in price from $11,800 to $23,500, are crafted in the eponymous butterfly shapes.

Mariah Carey x Chopard Happy Butterfly collection will be released in two installments

Sizeable diamond studded rings are also included in the latest collection (Image via Chopard)

Carey recently debuted two collections created in collaboration with Caroline Scheufele, President of Chopard. Their intricately crafted collaborative jewelry pieces are being delivered in two installments.

Everything in her first collection, simply titled Chopard x Mariah Carey, is diamond-encrusted. Among the items are a large butterfly statement necklace, a butterfly ring, and angel wing earrings. They are all made of Fairmined-certified 18-karat white gold.

The second collection, Happy Butterfly, features daintier, more casual jewelry such as rings, bangles, necklaces, and earrings (also all molded into butterflies). These pieces are offered in both Rose gold and White gold designs.

The collab’s description on the luxury label’s website says:

“Symbol of metamorphosis, a butterfly reinterpreted by Mariah Carey featuring majestic proportions and sensual curves while conveying an ethical message, is now the focus of a stunning new diamond jewelry collection brought to life by Chopard.”

The Honey singer recently shared the news of her partnership with Chopard via her IG handle. She expressed her gratitude for Caroline’s creativity and beautiful designs with a caption that read:

“I'm so grateful to Caroline Scheufele for her boundless creativity and bringing this collection to life. I never thought this metaphor that has become synonymous with me could be immortalized in such a beautiful and delicate way. Happy 25th anniversary Butterfly.”

Interestingly, Mariah's newest Happy Butterfly collection debuted at the perfect time to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, one of her hit albums. The sixth studio album was released by Columbia Records on September 16, 1997

According to the luxury label's website, Mariah has transformed herself into much more than a fairy tale queen through numerous humanitarian endeavours that are in line with Chopard, exemplifying the butterfly effect in which a kind deed, a kind act, or a smile illuminates the entire world.

Items offered under the exquisite jewelry collection

Take a closer look at the collab's exclusive jewelry pieces (Image via Chopard)

Among the items available in the exquisite jewellery collection are:

The Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey diamonds necklace is offered in Ethical Rose Gold and White Gold variants. This dainty neckpiece can be purchased for $13,300. Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey earrings are also offered in both Rose Gold as well as White Gold variants. Each pair of these opulent earrings will cost you $23,500. Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Diamond encrusted rings can also be bought in both Rose Gold and White Gold variants. These beautiful jewelry pieces are priced at $11,900 apiece. Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey diamond laden bangles designed in Rose Gold and White Gold versions. Each piece will cost you $13,800.

