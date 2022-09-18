Where to buy Stussy x Lucien Smith apparel collection? Price and more details explored 

Luxury streetwear label Stussy recently collaborated with highly acclaimed American artist Lucien Smith on a three-piece apparel capsule featuring clothing designs crafted with the painter's popular Tigris motifs.

The freshly crafted Lucien Smith x Stussy clothing pieces were officially launched on September 16 and 17, in North America and Japan, respectively. These designs range in price from $160 to $280, according to the streetwear label's official website. Readers who are interested in buying these can choose from a variety of sizes.

Lucien Smith x Stussy collaborated for apparel pieces as a part of brand’s Fall 2022 collection

Take a look at the three piece collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stussy is a California-based company that has wowed footwear fans with its numerous collaborations with Converse and Nike. It recently released a collaborative collection with Denim Tears and Our Legacy, and is now gaining traction with the introduction of a collaboration apparel line with Lucien Smith.

For this project, Stussy has chosen to highlight the LA artist's work from his "Tigris" paint exhibition in NYC in 2014. The works, which were inspired by Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, employ abstractions to evoke impressions of nature.

Items offered under Lucien Smith’s artwork laden range

Here's a detailed look at newly launched capsule (Image via Sportskeeda)

A distinctive camouflage pattern from the exhibition is used in the motley of silhouettes. The offerings include a Tigris Bomber jacket, crewneck sweater, and straight-fit pants.

1) The Tigris Canvas Bomber jacket

The Tigris Canvas Bomber jacket will cost you $280. The popular tigris artwork by the artist accents the outerwear in purple and orange tones. The rib collar, cuffs, and hem are highlighted with black elements and have YKK metal zip closures on the chest.

These jackets are made with functionality in mind, as they have slanted welt pockets and MA-1 sleeve pockets. The satin quilt lining provides insulation and includes an interior welt snap pocket. Finally, a large Stussy flag label at the side seam completes the outerwear, which is available in sizes XS to XXL.

2) The Tigris Print Sweater

The Tigris Print Sweater costs $170 per piece. This pullover is made of a nylon, spandex, mohair, wool, and acrylic blend. The sweater is decorated with Lucien's artwork and has heavy rib collars, hems, and cuffs. It is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

3) The Tigris Canvas Big Ol’ Jean

Stüssy @Stussy Stüssy and Lucien Smith...



available worldwide on Friday, September 16th



North America September 16th, 10am PST

UK & Europe September 16th, 10am GMT+1 (BST) Japan, Australia & Korea September 17th, 10am JST Stüssy and Lucien Smith...available worldwide on Friday, September 16thNorth America September 16th, 10am PSTUK & Europe September 16th, 10am GMT+1 (BST) Japan, Australia & Korea September 17th, 10am JST https://t.co/9JlR9zLisH

The Tigris Canvas Big Ol' Jean is richly decorated with the artist's original artwork. The fashion label's swirly 'S' logo appears on the coin pocket of this five pocket style. These comfortable pants feature nickel shank buttons and rivets.

Finally, a suede logo patch on the back of the waistband completes the look. These denims cost $160 and are available in sizes ranging from 28 to 38.

More about Lucien Smith

Lucien Smith @feareatsthesoil Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. ~Scott Adams Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. ~Scott Adams https://t.co/G1Nwuunoon

Lucien Smith is a well-known contemporary American artist known for his process-based abstract art, in which he uses improvised and spontaneous strokes to create flowing all-over compositions. His Rain Paintings series, which he created with paint-filled fire extinguishers, is regarded as the best example of the early 2010s Zombie Formalism trend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far