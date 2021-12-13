×
Mariah Carey McDonald's menu: Items, how to buy, merch, and all about 12 days of free food this Christmas

McDonald's and Mariah Carey recently collaborated to offer free food to Carey's fans (Images by Justin Sullivan and Kevin Winter via Getty Images)
Modified Dec 13, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Fast-food joint McDonald’s has locked in a deal to offer free food to all fans of Mariah Carey.

The collaboration aims to provide free food for 12 days from December 13 to Christmas Eve. Carey is the second female to have featured in McDonald’s U.S. celebrity campaign.

just got Mariah Carey’s rider and i’ve got three days to make it happen. anyone got bedazzled soda cups? https://t.co/34fkvi0JlB

The food chain has already rolled out similar kinds of deals in the past based on the favorite McDonald’s orders of popular stars.

They also had 11 days of app deals in 2020 on the occasion of Christmas and featured the popular holiday characters’ favorite menu items, including Frosty the Snowman, The Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and Santa Claus.

Everything to know about the Mariah Carey McDonald’s menu

Mariah Carey's menu will be different compared to former collaborations of McDonald’s. It includes a selected free item every day with a purchase of $1 on McDonald’s mobile app.

While issuing an official statement, Carey said that her best memories with her kids include their family trips to McDonald’s. She continued by saying that bringing her favorite items from McDonald’s with her favorite season is a holiday wish-come-true for her.

Items included in the menu

The menu items will be available at participating locations and valid for one time every day with a minimum purchase of $1 on the food joint’s mobile app. Other details are available on the app. Here is the full menu –

  • December 13: Big Mac
  • December 14: McChicken
  • December 15: Bakery item
  • December 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • December 17: Cheeseburger
  • December 18: Hotcakes
  • December 19: McDouble
  • December 20: Apple Pie
  • December 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg
  • December 22: Double Cheeseburger
  • December 23: Sausage Biscuit
  • December 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Access to Mariah Beanie and T-shirt for free

The Mariah Carey menu at McDonald&#039;s will also come with some extra benefits (Images by Epics and Paul Morigi via Getty Images)
The Mariah Carey menu at McDonald's will also come with some extra benefits (Images by Epics and Paul Morigi via Getty Images)

Free beanies signed by Mariah Carey and T-shirts with Carey’s photo have also been included on the menu. Free beanies will be accessible on December 15 and free T-shirts can be grabbed on December 21.

The beanie is black-colored and has Carey’s autograph embroidered in gold. Meanwhile, the T-shirt has a throwback picture of the singer enjoying her favorite McDonald’s order in the 90s.

To get the benefits of exclusive items, an individual must be one of the first 1,000 people to redeem the Carey menu deal through Mobile Order & Pay with a minimum purchase worth $1.

