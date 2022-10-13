10 strongest Ghost-types in Pokemon GO

Like any other game in the franchise, Pokemon GO lacks a powerful set of Ghost-type Pocket Monsters. There are a few high meta-ranking Ghost-types that can rival other powerful fighters, but when it comes to medium-level options, they are lackluster in comparison to others.

Examining a monster’s power is done by carefully observing its meta and build. When taking Combat Power and Pokemon GO stats into account, only a few fighters come into the ranks of being powerful. Here is a list of some of the strongest Ghost-types Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO.

Haunter and Lunala with 8 other strongest Ghost-types in Pokemon GO

1) Giratina

Originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), the legendary Ghost and Dragon-type Giratina has a maximum Combat Power of 3820. Its Pokemon GO stats of 187 Attack, 225 Defense, and 285 Stamina make it one of the best choices for a powerful Ghost-type addition.

Boosted by fog and windy weather, the best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw (11.49 DPS). Giratina is vulnerable to Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but can easily resist a long list of Fighting, Normal, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water-type movesets.

2) Lunala

Lunala as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The legendary Psychic and Ghost-type Lunala is originally from the Alola region (Gen 7) and has a max Pokemon GO Combat Power of 4570. It is only weak against Dark and Ghost-type attacks but is resistant to Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type moves.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Confusion and Shadow Ball (15.85 DPS). Boosted by windy and fog weather, Lunala's stats include 255 Attack, 191 Defense, and 264 Stamina. With such bulk-attack-focused stats, it will certainly take one of the top Ghost spots on your roster.

3) Chandelure

The iconic Fire and Ghost-type Pokemon Chandelure originates from the Unova region (Gen 5). Vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, it has a maximum Combat Power of 3695, with its best moveset being a combination of Fire Spin and Shadow Ball (16.90 DPS).

With Pokemon GO stats of 271 Attack, 182 Defense, and 155 Stamina, and resistance against Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, Steel-type moves, this fighter’s great stats make it one of the best Ghost-type attackers on the platform.

4) Confined Hoopa

Confined Hoopa as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6), Togekiss is a dual Psychic and Ghost-type mythical creature with a maximum Combat Power of 3797. Vulnerable to only Dark and Ghost-type moves, it is resistant to Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type Pokemon.

Confined Hoopa's most effective moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Confusion and Shadow Ball (15.30 DPS) and boasts stats of 261 Attack, 187 Defense, and 173 Stamina. Its performance is boosted by windy and fog weather.

5) Banette

Banette is a Ghost-type Pokemon that originally came from the Hoenn region (Gen 3). With a maximum Combat Power of 2599, it has 218 Attack, 126 Defense, and 162 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. Boosted by fog, the best moveset for this Pokemon is a combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (13.41 DPS).

Vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves in Pokemon GO, Banette is resistant to Fighting, Normal, Bug, and Poison-type movesets, and will certainly perform well against these types.

6) Gengar

Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Poison and Ghost-type Pokemon Gengar is an addition from the Kanto region (Gen 1). With a maximum Combat Power of 3254, it has decent Pokemon GO stats of 261 Attack, 149 Defense, and 155 Stamina. It is resistant to Fighting, Bug, Normal, Poison, Fairy, Grass-type moves, and all of its stats improve even further in its Mega form.

Vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground and Psychic-type moves. Gengar is boosted by fog and cloudy weather and its best moveset is a combination of Lick and Shadow Ball (15.63 DPS).

7) Dusknoir

Originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), Dusknoir is a Ghost-type fighter. Boosted by fog weather, it has a maximum Combat Power of 2700, with Pokemon GO stats of 180 Attack, 254 Defense, and 128 Stamina that can easily play the role of the tank on its team.

Dusknoir's best moveset is a combination of Hex and Shadow Ball (10.98 DPS). While it is vulnerable to Dark and Ghost-type moves, its resistance against Fighting, Normal, Bug, and Poison-type moves makes it an option for Ghost-types.

8) Mismagius

Mismagius about to attack its opponent (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally from the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), Mismagius is a Ghost-type fighter with a maximum CP of 2957. Boosted by fog weather, its Pokemon GO stats are 257 Attack, 228 Defense, and 190 Stamina.

Mismagius’s best moveset is a combination of Hex and Shadow Ball (12.96 DPS). It resists Fighting, Normal, Bug, and Poison-type moves but is vulnerable against Dark and Ghost-type attacks.

9) Haunter

Originating from the Kanto region (Gen 1), Haunter is a Poison and Ghost-type Pokemon with a max Combat Power of 2219. Its stats of 223 Attack, 107 Defense, and 128 Stamina clearly display its potential as an attacker.

Boosted by partly cloudy weather, Haunter's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Pound and Hyper Beam (4.86 DPS). Vulnerable to Fighting-type attacks, it can resist Bug, Normal, Poison, Fairy, and Grass-type moves with ease.

10) Trevenant

Trevenant as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trevenant is a Grass and Ghost-type Pocket Monster that has a maximum Combat Power of 2893. Boosted by fog and sunny weather, it was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). The best moveset this Pokemon has to offer is a combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (12.34 DPS).

With Pokemon GO stats of 201 Attack, 154 Defense, and 198 Stamina, it is only weak against Ghost-type moves and can resist Fighting, Normal, Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks.

