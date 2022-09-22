5 non-Legendary Pokemon that can defeat Mewtwo in a battle

Mewtwo is a genetically enhanced clone of Mew and is considered the first ever legendary Pokemon in the franchise. Powerful at using Psychic abilities like telekinesis and telepathy, Mewtwo can go through two Mega Evolutions as it shows off its unrivaled power and strength.

Being the first-ever Legendary in the franchise, it is extremely hard for non-Legendaries to even catch up with its moves. But there will always be exceptions with different loopholes or special powers that can pull off unimaginable results when pushed to the test.

Exploiting Mewtwo with its Bug-type, Ghost-type, and Dark-type weakness can open up some room for inflicting damage. There are several Pokemon that can easily exploit some of the weaknesses of this Pokemon and come out as a winner.

Alolan Muk, Deoxys, and 3 other non-Legendary Pokemon that will win against Mewtwo

5) Gengar

Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via Niantic)

Gengar is a Pokemon found in the caves and back alleys of the cities. The Ghost-type might not be Legendary but certainly isn't powerless against one. Both Mewtwo and Gengar were introduced in Generation I and are still some of the strongest in their types despite the regular changes and updates in the franchise.

Ghost-type Gengar is known to be a top-notch special sweeper for generations of Pokemon platforms. With moves like Destiny Bond and Perish Song, it also boasts a Mega Evolution and a Gigantamax form. Since both it and Mewtwo will suffer from type weakness while fighting each other, Gengar can make use of its versatile movesets while the latter will try to overwhelm it with its speed.

4) Greninja

Greninja as it appears in the anime (Image via Niantic)

Newly introduced in the Pokemon franchise, the Water and Dark starter Pokemon Greninja is an extremely good fighter. With swift agility and quickness, it compresses water into a shuriken-like weapon and throws it at its enemies.

This fighter's Dark-typing, comparative speed, and swift agility can pose grave trouble for Mewtwo, and during battles, Greninja can change its type according to its move with its hidden ability, Protean.

Also in the anime, Ash's Greninja has the ability Battle Bond, which is sort of like a Mega Evolution that can easily make Mewtwo faint or startle, and increase the former's stats significantly. It would be extremely hard for Mewtwo to survive this battle when the opponent is a heavy hitter like this.

3) Aegislash

Introduced in Generation VI, Aegislash is a dual-type Steel and Ghost Pokemon. This fighter evolved from a Doublade and is the final evolutionary form of Honedge. Depending on the moves it uses, it has the ability to change forms according to the battle.

Aegislash can easily fight Mewtwo by exploiting its ghost-type weakness. In battle, it can take a powerful attack from Mewtwo head-on without breaking a sweat. While attacking, it turns into its sword form that boasts great attacking capabilities.

With powerful moves like Shadow Sneak, Aegislash can deal a significant amount of damage to Mewtwo easily. The Smogon Sword title is a perfect fit for the former as it can cut down and defend against Mewtwo easily by swapping its forms back and forth.

2) Deoxys

Deoxy all forms in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Introduced in Generation III, Deoxys is a Psychic-type Mythical Pokemon that isn't considered Legendary. Both Deoxys and Mewtwo are considered Psychic-type heavyweights. The former rather than its Normal Forme, it has three other different forms that can change at will during battles, Attack, Defense, and Speed.

While both fighters are immensely powerful as a Psychic-type, Deoxys has the advantage of versatility as it can change forms according to the situation. Its different forms provide it with different stats for each, which can greatly influence the battle.

On top of that, the regenerative power of this fighter is on a different scale. This healing ability of regeneration can help Deoxys outlast and win the battle with every new wound inflicted on Mewtwo.

1) Alolan Muk

Muk is a Poison-type fighter introduced in Generation I. Alolan Muk has a dual-type Poison and Dark regional form. It's not just Mewtwo, this garbage-eating Pokemon can keep other different Legendaries in check as well.

Despite being comparatively weak, this multi-colored fighter has the perfect blend of moveset and Dark-typing to overshadow its weaknesses.

Mewtwo can be easily kept in check by Alolan Muk with its move, Pursuit. With it, the latter can trap and restrict Psychic-types. Its solid bulk can further weaken the trapped Mewtwo into a state of defeat. Alolan Muk has many possibilities to take during the battle as it will mostly come advantageous while fighting Psychic-types.

