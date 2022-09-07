Pokemon GO Deoxys guide: Formes, weaknesses, and best counters

Pokemon GO is currently celebrating Deoxys as part of the Psychic Spectacular event. All forms of the Mythical Pokemon will appear in five-star raids until September 13, 2022.

Deoxys is one of the few Pokemon not to be from the universe's version of Earth. It arrived inside a meteor that released it once it crashed on Birth Island. This was where players first encountered the creature in the main series (as long as they had the event-exclusive Aurora Ticket item).

Since Deoxys is one of the most unique Pokemon in Pokemon GO, many players may be wondering if there are any tips that could help them when they take it on in raid battles. While there is some general information that players should always keep in mind, strategies can differ for each of Deoxys' four forms.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Analyzing each of Deoxys' Formes in Pokemon GO

Normal Forme

Normal Forme Deoxys, as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Normal Forme Deoxys is the least effective of the four forms. This is because it has a "jack of all trades, master of none" status. However, its primary flaw lies in its stats.

Though Normal Forme Deoxys is seen as the most balanced, it lacks any defensive or stamina quality. With a stamina stat of 137 and a defense stat of 115, many players question why this variant is worth collecting when they can get the Attack form just as easily.

Nevertheless, Normal Forme Deoxys is a pure Psychic-type with weaknesses to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. The best counters to use against it are Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, Darkrai, Shadow Weavile, and Origin Forme Giratina, among many others.

Attack Forme

Attack Forme Deoxys, as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Forme Deoxys is just the cooler Deoxys. Since it is a stronger glass cannon, this variant is worth much more than Normal Forme Deoxys in Pokemon GO.

Attack Forme Deoxys has the same stamina as Normal Forme Deoxys. However, it only has a defense stat of 46.

Attack Forme Deoxys is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types. Darkrai, Chandelure, Tyranitar, Mega Houndoom, and Absol are some of the best counters to use against it. The key to success here is outlasting Attack Forme Deoxys' non-stop assault.

Speed Forme

Speed Forme Deoxys, as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Speed Forme Deoxys specialized in speed in the main series games. However, Niantic took a much different approach in Pokemon GO due to the absence of the stat in the game.

This form of Deoxys features a true balance between all three stats. With a stamina stat of 137, the rest of Speed Forme Deoxys' stats are above 200. Its attack stat sits at 230, while its defense stat is 218.

Given its high defense and low stamina, supercharged Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type attacks are the key to victory. Scizor is a great choice for a fight against Speed Forme Deoxys.

Defense Forme

Defense Forme Deoxys, as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Defense Forme Deoxys is one of the most common picks in Pokemon GO's competitive scene due to the game's battle system guaranteeing damage being taken.

Defense Forme Deoxys is the best Psychic-type tank in the mobile game, thanks to its defense stat of 330. However, this high defense comes at the cost of a low attack.

Using Gengar against a Psychic-type like Defense Forme Deoxys is usually a bad idea in Pokemon GO. However, skilled players may be able to get away with it if they have the right team support.

