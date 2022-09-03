Pokémon GO Psychic Spectacular 2022: Featured Pokémon, Deoxys Raid Day, & more

Niantic has announced that a fan-favorite event, the Psychic Spectacular, will soon be returning to Pokémon GO. Psychic-type Pokémon are among the most powerful in the entire franchise and this upcoming event will focus on the mind-bending, world-altering critters, making it the perfect time for trainers to bolster the strength of their teams.

When the Pokémon GO Psychic Spectacular 2022 eventually kicks off during the Season of Light, players can expect new Raids in rotation, a host of Psychic-types appearing in the wild, increased chances for shiny encounters, and much more.

Everything trainers can expect from Pokémon GO Psychic Spectacular 2022

Psychic Spectacular schedule

The Psychic Spectacular event begins on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10:00 am. It is expected to end on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 8:00 pm. The times provided are all local time, so trainers won't have to worry about adjusting to other timezones.

Mega Alakazam

The introduction of Mega Alakazam to Pokémon GO will be the main focus of the 2022 Psychic Spectacular. Mega Raids will be live during the event with Mega Alakazam as the challenge.

Mega Raids generally have trainers taking on a Mega Evolved Pokémon. Once that Pokémon has been defeated, the encounter that follows will have them appearing in their regular form. Mega Energy will be provided if they are captured, however.

Furthermore, players will have a chance to encounter a shiny Alakazam. They'll only know if it is shiny once the Mega Alakazam has been defeated and the catch encounter begins. Players should complete the Raid with several other trainers for the best chance of victory.

Featured attack

Psychic will be the featured attack (Image via Niantic)

Naturally, Psychic is the featured attack for the Psychic Spectacular 2022. It is a devastating attack that bears the name of its typing and will be used by Alakazam during the event.

Furthermore, any Kadabra that evolves into Alakazam during the Spectacular will have Psychic as its Charged Attack. The same goes for any Alakazam caught from a Raid.

Pokémon appearing in the wild

During the Psychic Spectacular event, there are quite a few Pokemon that will receive boosted spawn rates:

Abra

Slowpoke

Drowzee

Natu

Ralts

Spoink

Woobat

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

Kadabra

Kirlia

All of this will arrive with the debut of shiny Elgyem. Every other Pokémon also has a chance to be shiny, with the exception of Gothita, Solosis, Kadabra, or Kirlia.

Pokémon hatching from Eggs

Furthermore, there will be 7km Eggs with Pokémon themed around the event:

Smoochum

Wynaut

Chingling

Both Smoochum and Wynaut will have a chance to be encountered in their shiny forms.

Field Research encounters

Field Research rewards are provided when players receive seven stamps for completing one Field Research Task on seven different days. A Pokémon encounter is offered as part of the rewards, including the following:

Baltoy

Chimecho

Elgyem

Hypno

All of these, except Hypno, have the potential to be shiny in these encounters.

Raid rotation

The entire Raid rotation in Pokémon GO will be shifting with the arrival of the Psychic Spectacular event. One-Star, Three-Star, and Five-Star Raids will be changing their available Pokémon to match the upcoming event's theme:

One-Star : Unown E, Unown P, Unown S, and Espurr

: Unown E, Unown P, Unown S, and Espurr Three-Star : Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, and Oranguru

: Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, and Oranguru Five-Star: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, and Speed Forme Deoxys

From this list, Oranguru and the Unowns are the only Raid Pokémon that will not be shiny.

Deoxys Raid Day

Speaking of the Five-Star Raids, they will be the center of an entire Deoxys Raid Day. This Mythical Pokémon will be appearing with great frequency in Pokémon GO Raids on September 11, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

All four of its Formes will be present in Raids throughout the allotted time. Each one will have greater odds of being its shiny variant during this event. In addition, trainers can earn up to five extra daily Raid Passes by spinning Pokémon GO Gyms.

Psychic Cup

The GO Battle League will also be a part of the Psychic Spectacular festivities. Trainers can battle in the Psychic Cup with only a few limitations in place. All Pokémon must be a Psychic-type at 1,500 CP or below to enter, and the legendary Pokémon Mew is not allowed.

Timed Research

Finally, a Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research mission will be given to Pokémon GO players. Although it will be free to enter, Niantic is keeping its exact details under wraps until the Timed Research begins.

They have announced that the Timed Research mission will present challenges that focus on throwing Curveballs throughout the event. Completing these challenges will reward players with multiple Elygem encounters.

