What are the perfect IV stats in Pokemon GO?

Individual Values (IVs) are a way for Pokemon GO trainers to see just how strong their partner really is.

Pokemon have three stats, and each one is represented by a bar. The further the bar is filled, the better the stats are. The three stats are Attack, Defense, and Stamina.

Pokemon GO doesn't tell trainers the direct number of a creature's IV stats, but the maximum they can reach is 15.

A Pokemon with a completely red-filled bar in each stat category will have perfect IVs across the board.

How to check IV Stats in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon's stat bar here shows its perfect IVs in all categories (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO has a feature titled Appraise. This feature brings up the aforementioned stat bars and a star rating for whatever Pokemon is being reviewed at the time.

Here is how to see the rating and Individual Value meters:

Load into Pokemon GO and tap the Poke Ball icon on the bottom-center of the screen.

Select the Pokemon menu from the bottom-left corner when the available options appear.

Choose a Pokemon from the collection to check their IV Stats.

Tap the circle with three bars in the bottom-right corner of the Pokemon's information page.

A new list of options will appear, with Appraise being the second from the bottom.

Tap on Appraise (also noted by a ribbon icon), and the leader for whichever team the player is on will appear. They will say hello and ask if they should take a look at the Pokemon selected.

Tap through it all, and the leader will detail the date it was caught and in what city. The star rating and stat bar will appear above the dialogue, showcasing how good the Pokemon's stats are.

If the Pokemon has generally poor stats, it will be a 1-Star Pokemon. Those with good stats are 2-Star Pokemon. Creatures with amazing stats, including those with perfect Individual Values, will be 3-Star Pokemon.

Pokemon GO differentiates between normal 3-Star Pokemon and perfect IV Pokemon. The ribbon where the stars are placed turns to a pink color rather than its typical orange color when a perfect Pokemon is Appraised.

The difference between IV and CP

Combat Power is essentially the level of a Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Just because a Pokemon has a high Combat Power (CP) does not mean it will have high Individual Values. This is where some Pokemon GO players get confused.

Combat Power simply gives trainers a rough idea of how powerful their partner is. It provides a basic look at how strong a Pokemon is compared to others with lower or higher CP.

Individual Values compare a Pokemon's strength to others of the same species. For example, putting the two together could see a Charizard at its max CP (with perfect IVs) be unmatched by other Charizards.

This means players should not completely trust the Combat Power of a wild Pokemon when determining how useful it can be in battle. A low CP Pokemon could have perfect IVs, while a high CP one could have terrible IVs.

This is why it is important to consider both factors when determining if a Pokemon should be taken into the Pokemon GO Battle League. The trainers in the league often make sure they send out partners with the best stats possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh