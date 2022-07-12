What is the appraisal system in Pokemon GO?

With so many Pokemon being caught in Pokemon GO, it can be difficult for trainers to determine which ones are worth investing in.

This is exactly why the game's appraisal system exists. It allows trainers to view the Individual Values (IVs) of a Pokemon and their potential when it comes to battle stats.

Though some Pokemon GO trainers prefer to use third-party apps to keep track of their Pokemon stats and IVs, the appraisal system can do perfectly fine on its own.

Though it lacks specific numbers, the appraisal function's visual interface is still helpful for trainers hoping to make certain decisions about their Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: How does the appraisal system operate?

Blanche evaluates Pokemon in the appraisal system (Image via Niantic)

Appraising a Pokemon in Pokemon GO is a fairly easy endeavor. All trainers need to do is open a Pokemon's stat page via the Pokemon menu and tap the icon in the bottom-right corner of the page.

Trainers can then tap the appraise button. This will bring their team leader into focus. The leader will take a look at the Pokemon and determine their attack, defense and stamina IVs as well as its size where applicable.

The appraisal system utilizes three color-coded bars to measure a Pokemon's stats as well as a star-based ranking system to give an overall grade to an individual Pokemon.

When Pokemon GO trainers begin appraisal, their leader will display a Pokemon's IVs on a scale of 0 to 15.

If the bar of an IV is completely empty, the Pokemon has an IV of 0. However, if the bar is completely filled and tinted red, it has an IV of 15. Based on the collective IVs of the appraised Pokemon, it will receive a star rating of 0-3 stars.

If a Pokemon GO trainer receives a Pokemon that appraises with three red bars and a red three-star stamp, they'll want to keep the Pokemon. This particular appraisal means the Pokemon has perfect IVs, and its stat growth will be maximized as it powers up and evolves.

This matters for one primary reason: two Pokemon of the same species with the same CP will still have stat differences.

If one Pokemon has better stats, it will outperform its counterpart. This makes perfectly-appraised Pokemon highly desired in many situations, especially popular meta picks that are often used in PvP or PvE situations.

Perfect IV Pokemon are rare, but that's exactly why trainers should always appraise their catches before transferring them or trading them. Players never quite know when they might catch a Pokemon with perfect IVs and huge growth potential, so it doesn't hurt to take a look at each one carefully.

Fortunately, the appraisal system allows trainers to scroll left and right through their available Pokemon. Players can then appraise each one of them without continuously pressing the appraise button.

Once Pokemon GO trainers have a few Pokemon that appraise well, it's time to power them up with candies and evolve them if possible. Maximizing these Pokemon's potential is one of the best ways to improve your combat capability as a trainer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far