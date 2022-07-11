5 best Rock Pokemon in Pokemon GO (2022)

One of the many factors that add so much variety to Pokemon GO's battle system is the existence of different elemental types. Every Pokemon has at least one of these types, which grants it resistance to certain attacks and weaknesses to others.

One of these types is the iconic Rock typing. This typing is one of the most present in the franchise, with each region possessing a cave area that players need to navigate in the main series games. These caves are home to iconic Rock-type Pokemon like Geodude, Onix, Rhyhorn, and many more.

However, with so many Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, some are bound to be better than others. So which of the available Rock-type Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game performs better in battle than others?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

From Terrakion to Rampardos, here are Pokemon GO's best Rock-Type Pokemon

5) Terrakion

Terrakion as it appears Kyurem Vs. The Swords of Justice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Surprisingly, the only Legendary Pokemon on this list takes up the number five spot. Terrakion is one of the Unova region's Swords of Justice Legendary Trio. Terrakion is also one of two Legendary Rock-types in the entire franchise. With its secondary Fighting typing, it has the potential to dish and tank some serious damage.

However, its defensive stats are simply outperformed by the more common Pokemon in the game. Its Fighting typing also leaves it open to various types of attacks that it would not have been to if it remained purely Rock.

4) Rhyperior

Rhyperior as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it may be a difficult Pokemon to obtain, Rhyperior is very much worth the effort. With a typing of Rock and Ground, Rhyperior possesses a great balance of offense and defensive typings. This is enhanced even further by Rhyperior's great stats.

However, Rock and Ground's pairing possesses many of the same weaknesses. For starters, Water and Grass are shared weaknesses of both types, which leaves some large holes in its otherwise solid defenses.

3) Rampardos

Rampardos is the epitome of a glass cannon. Many players even believe it to be the best in the game. This is due to Rampardos being one of the few Pokemon to possess an attack stat close to 300, with it coming close at 297. Its pure Rock typing also mitigates the weaknesses that may come from having two types.

For those interested, Rampardos has a surprisingly diverse movepool that features Fire and even Dragon-type attacks.

2) Shadow Tyranitar

Tyranitar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unsurprisingly, the shadow variant of Tyranitar takes the number two spot as the second-best Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. While it is still great without the variation, the extra boost in damage makes a drastic difference in the amount of damage it is capable of dealing.

Though it has many more weaknesses thanks to the additional Dark typing, it more than makes up for it, with each of its stats in Pokemon GO being placed over 200. Tyranitar also features a very diverse movepool with Rock, Dark, Steel, and Fire-type attacks.

1) Mega Aerodactyl

At the number one spot is Mega Aerodactyl. Being the only Rock-type Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, Mega Aerodactyl sits uncontested at the top of the list as the best Rock-type Pokemon in the game. Given the massive stat boost that comes with Mega Evolution, no other Rock-type comes close to its damage output.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far