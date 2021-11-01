The best moveset for Terrakion in Pokemon GO

Despite having a weak typing, Terrakion in Pokemon GO can still hit like a wrecking ball.

Terrakion is one of the esteemed swords of justice from Generation V. Its brethren (Virizion, Cobalion, Keldeo) are all Fighting-types. Terrakion has a dual typing of Fighting and Rock, however, which unfortunately gives it seven weaknesses. With 268 Attack, though, Terrakion can still dominate many matchups.

Which move should this legendary Pokemon be using?

The quick move that Terrakion should be running is easily Smack Down. The stats of this move are simply phenomenal (16 damage, 8 energy gain, 1.2 seconds). If any Pokemon gets this with STAB, it’s almost a no-brainer that they will use it.

Zen Headbutt is usually a decent option on other Pokemon. It doesn’t offer any good coverage for Terrakion, though, making it rather irrelevant.

One big drawback for Terrakion is that it doesn’t get access to any great Fighting-type moves. The only one it can learn, Close Combat, isn’t even the best to begin with. Due to STAB and damage output, though, this should be one of the charge moves that Terrakion runs.

Running a move that debuffs the user’s Defense can be a little scary. Hopefully, though, Terrakion should have a KO lined up before using Close Combat. It definitely isn’t a good move to use if the enemy’s health hasn’t been chipped down

One thing that’s important to note is that, since Terrakion doesn’t have a Fighting-type quick move, it’s probably a bad idea to use this in Raids as a Fighting-type attacker. It’s going to take forever to charge up that Close Combat, and trainers can lose out to Pokemon like Dialga and Melmetal despite Terrakion having a type advantage.

All of the Swords of Justice share the Fighting typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Close Combat may be disappointing, Terrakion is on its way to having a huge buff. The Sword of Justice will finally be getting the Sacred Sword through its raid battle starting on November 5. This move only costs a third of the energy bar, so Terrakion can bait shields and pressure often with this move.

On the other hand, Terrakion is one of the best Rock-type Raid attackers in the game. This is because it can pair Smack Down with the charge move Rock Slide. It’s the cheapest charge move option for Terrakion in terms of energy, and still does a solid 80 damage.

Looking at the Raid counters to Moltres (quadruple weak to Rock), Terrakion is only behind Shadow Tyranitar, Rampardos and Rhyperior in the time-to-win category. The combination of Smack Down and Rock Slide simply has great DPS.

Edited by R. Elahi