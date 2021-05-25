How to counter Tyranitar in Pokemon GO

Tyranitar can often seem like Pokemon GO's boogeyman, but a well-prepared trainer versed in its type weaknesses should have no reason to fear it in raids or Battle League.

With a grand total of seven move type weaknesses, dealing super-effective damage to Tyranitar isn't an issue. However, its high CP ceiling and often beefy stats means it can take a lot of punishment, even from moves it's weak to. Pokemon GO trainers looking for a quick answer to countering and beating Tyranitar will want to make sure their Pokemon has a high CP and stats along with an elemental type advantage.

Pokemon GO: Tyranitar weakness breakdown

Image via Niantic

Not only can Tyranitar take a substantial amount of punishment from moves, it often hits back hard. Pokemon GO trainers attempting to avoid super-effective damage themselves should abstain from using certain Pokemon based on Tyranitar's moveset:

Bite (fast move) - Avoid using Ghost- and Psychic-type Pokemon.

Stone Edge (charged move) - Avoid using Bug-, Flying-, Fire-, and Ice-type Pokemon.

Iron Tail (fast move) - Avoid using Fairy-, Ice-, and Rock-type Pokemon.

Fire Blast (charged move) - Avoid using Bug-, Grass-, Ice-, and Steel-type Pokemon.

When it comes to Tyranitar's own weaknesses, one type advantage stands out above the rest, as it deals super-effective damage to both Tyranitar's types. Fighting-type moves are the best bet at dealing the most damage to it in the shortest amount of time in Pokemon GO. Here is the breakdown:

Bug-type: Deals 160% damage.

Fairy-type: Deals 160% damage.

Fighting-type: Deals 256% damage.

damage. Grass-type: Deals 160% damage.

Ground-type: Deals 160% damage.

Steel-type: Deals 160% damage.

Water-type: Deals 160% damage.

With these weaknesses in mind, great Pokemon/move counters to Tyranitar include:

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Hariyama using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast.

Sirfetch'd using Counter and Close Combat.

Breloom using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Emboar using Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Sawk using Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Coballion using Metal Claw and Sacred Sword.

Therian Landorus using Mud Shot and Superpower.

Blastoise using Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Chesnaught using Low Kick and Superpower.

Even without these specific Pokemon and moves, using a high-CP counter to Tyranitar with appropriately type-advantaged moves should still produce desirable results, especially in raid situations with additional support. Pokemon GO players will likely need a little practice against Tyranitar to find their ideal lineup to battle it, but the rewards of catching it are very much well worth the effort.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Every type's weakness