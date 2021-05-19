Season 7 of the Great League in Pokemon GO is well underway, and everyone is scrambling to figure out which Pokemon are going to work best in the format.

Great League can be a big contrast to Ultra League since the lower tier doesn’t have heavy offensive presences like Salamence, Landorus, and almost every Shadow Pokemon. To compensate for this, bulk is really valued in the Great League. Many of the high tier Pokemon don’t have the largest Attack stats, but are viable because it takes a lot of damage to KO them. With that in mind, these five Pokemon are going to see substantial usage in the Great League.

Top 5 Pokemon to use in the Great League in Pokemon GO

#5 - Altaria

Altaria works almost completely differently in Pokemon GO than it does in other games. There is no Dragon Dance in Pokemon GO (sadly). Instead, Altaria works as a bulky presence that can also drop high-powered attacks. This Flying/Dragon Pokemon has 201 Defense and enough Stamina to back it up. It also learns Sky Attack and recently received Moonblast through a Community Day perk.

# - Deoxys Defense

Image via Pokemon GO Hub

It’s not too complicated why this Pokemon is excellent in the Great League: 330 Defense. Pokemon with 330 Defense don’t get KO’d. Any opponent better hope that they have a strong Sableye or Scrafty for any hope of taking this defensive beast down. On top of that, Rock Slide and Thunderbolt offer great coverage that hits most of the meta Pokemon.

#3 - Medicham

Image via The Pokemon Company

While it may not get the Huge Power ability in Pokemon GO, Medicham still packs a heavy punch. It only has 121 Attack, but with the Power-up Punch charge move, it can compensate for the low stat. Fighting-types are also valued in the Great League since they deal with the Steel-types like Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk and Bastiodon.

#2 - Galarian Stunfisk

Image via Game Freak

Medicham’s rise in viability is in part due to the fact that Galarian Stunfisk is so powerful, a counter to it is essential. With its bulk and coverage, this Pokemon managed to beat out Skarmory, Bastiodon and Registeel for the premier Steel-type in the meta.

Since it is also part Ground-type, Galarian Stunfisk ends up with a phenomenal typing duo. It offers resistance to many popular types, including Electric, Flying, Psychic and Normal. In addition to all of that, Earthquake and Rock Slide hits many Pokemon for decent damage.

#1 - Azumarill

Image via The Pokemon Company

This Pokemon is a perfect combination of the three things players should want in a Pokemon: good typing, access to strong moves and high defenses. With 221 Stamina, this bunny should be tanking most of the attacks it will face in the Great League. It also has a deadly combination of Hydro Pump and Ice Beam, the latter of which can take out Grass-types that normally wall Azumarill out.