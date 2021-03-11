Rhyperior is an absolute beast in nearly every Pokemon game, including Pokemon GO.

The evolved form of Rhydon comes with a massive amount of weaknesses. Along with that though, Rhyperior has just as many resistances and types that it can completely run through.

This Ground/Rock-type is one of the best choices in Pokemon GO. It can handle battles in a League, against Legendaries in a Raid, and it can defend a Gym like no other. Rhyperior is a terrifying Pokemon for opposing trainers to go up against.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Rhyperior

Image via Niantic

In many instances, the best movest for a Pokemon in Pokemon GO differs for attack and defense. Pokemon defending a Gym behave differently than those controlled by a player in battle.

Advertisement

This will often see a Pokemon have two moves better used for offense and two moves better used on defense. That is not the case for Rhyperior. Its best moveset sees the Fast Attack and Charged Attack remain the same across offense and defense.

Mud-Slap for the Fast Attack and Rock Wrecker for the Charged Attack are the way to go. Rock Wrecker is an exclusive move for Rhyperior. It is learned when Rhydon is evolved into Rhyperior during a special event, most commonly a Community Day.

Image via Niantic

This may happen again in the future for those who missed out on obtaining a Rhyperior with Rock Wrecker in Pokemon GO. For those trainers that didn't miss out, however, they have access to one of the most devastating Rock-type moves in the game.

Advertisement

It deals 110 damage and costs 50 energy. It receives a Same Type Attack Bonus and is strong against Flying, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type Pokemon. In regards to the Fast Attack, Mud-Slap, it deals 18 base damage with a STAB added, and generates 12 energy.

Mud-Slap is supereffective against Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, and Electric-type Pokemon. This gives Rhyperior incredible coverage against a variety of types in Pokemon GO, making it one of the better choices to defend a Gym or decimate a League Battle.