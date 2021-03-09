How to get more Premier Balls in Pokemon GO raids

When players complete a raid in Pokemon GO, a handful of Premier Balls are always given out to catch the defeated Pokemon. But the number of Premier Balls given can change depending on a few different factors.

Getting as many Premier Balls as possible is incredibly important for raids in Pokemon GO, as they directly correlate to the chances of catching the defeated Pokemon. When a Pokemon is defeated in a raid, players are given an encounter with that Pokemon, and it is the only chance to successfully get a capture for that specific raid.

The number of Premier Balls given to a player is based on factors such as performance or even what friends are in the raid with them. Premier Balls aren't given out equally either, so everyone has a varying chance at catching the Pokemon.

Teams play a pretty significant role in raids, as the team that deals the most damage will get a Premier Ball boost. The team that is in last place won't get a bonus in that regard. So prioritizing the right team in a raid can make a difference. Time also plays a key role in the process. The faster a raid is completed, the higher the bonus to Premier Balls will be for everyone involved.

One final aspect to consider is the bonus from having a friend in a raid. Friendships in Pokemon GO have different levels, and each one provides a bonus to Premier Balls when participating in the same raid. Once players are best friends with one another, the boost can go up to four additional Premier Balls.

With all of those aspects added up, there can be a difference of over 10 Premier Balls, which is double the amount of a typically completed raid.

Bonuses to Premier Balls in both Pokemon GO raids and against Team GO Rocket

Premier Balls aren't just used in Pokemon GO raids upon completion. They are also given to players when a Team GO Rocket grunt or leader is taken out.

Once Pokemon GO players get to the Team GO Rocket encounter, there is always a chance to catch a shadow Pokemon. At the base, players are given seven Premier Balls to catch the Shadow Pokemon, but for each Pokemon that is taken out on the player's side, a ball is taken away.

Completing Team GO Rocket medals will also give players additional Premier Balls for every encounter. By completing all of them, players can expect to get to at least 10 Premier Balls when battles go well.