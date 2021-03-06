How to defeat Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO

The Forces of Nature are making their way through raids in Pokemon GO, and Incarnate Tornadus is the next one in line. Landorus left Pokemon GO raid rotations earlier today, and now players have the opportunity to get the second Force of Nature in the set.

Starting at 8 am local time on March 6, Incarnate Tornadus will replace Landorus in the raid rotation next week, until Incarnate Thundurus takes over. But that leaves seven days for players to get their best counters, a group of other Pokemon GO players, and a few raid passes.

Incarnate Tornadus always appears in five-star raids, which is the norm for any Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The power of the Pokemon will always change, but in general, five-star raids require four or more fairly leveled players to complete. Depending on how well-equipped players are before a raid, more or fewer people in the group may be needed.

In the case of Incarnate Tornadus, the CP level is 46,044, regardless of who is in the raid. That means a solid group of 5-7 players is the best way to safely complete the raid before time runs out. Players will always have infinite chances to join a raid when all six of their Pokemon faint, but there is only a certain amount of time before the raid fails.

How to counter and catch Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Once a full group is found to take on Incarnate Tornadus, the next step is to pick a solid squad of Pokemon that can dish out far more damage. Incarnate Tornadus is a pure Flying-type Pokemon, making it far easier to pick the right counters for a successful raid.

The counter types for Incarnate Tornadus are Ice, Rock, and Electric-type Pokemon. There are plenty of Pokemon under any of those types that can deal some serious damage to Incarnate Tornadus, and some are at the top of the tier list.

Zapdos (Thunder Shock fast attack, Ancient power or Thunderbolt charged attack)

Zekrom (Charge Beam fast attack, Wild Charge charged attack)

Rampardos (Smack Down fast attack, Rockslide charged attack)

Tyranitar (Smack Down fast attack, Stone Edge charged attack)

Galarian Zen Darmanitan (Ice Fang fast attack, Avalanche charged attack)

So many other Pokemon are viable to use in the raid against Incarnate Tornadus, as long as their moves match the counter types. In most cases, the moves used are more important than the technical typing on the Pokemon.

After the raid is completed, players will have the chance to catch Tornadus, and the amount of Pokeballs given will depend on friends and performance.