Pokemon GO Fletchling Community Day: Everything fans need to know

Pokemon GO holds a Community Day event every month, and today marks the Fletchling Community Day for the month of March. Everyone who plays Pokemon GO can participate in the event.

Fletchling will be the latest Pokemon to be featured in a Community Day event, and it's a welcome addition considering how new Fletchling is. The Kalos region, which is Generation VI, was added to Pokemon GO in December. So, it's likely that many players haven't had the chance to evolve a Fletchling all the way up to a Talonflame.

The main aspect of any Pokemon GO Community Day is the spawn rate of the featured Pokemon. Fletchling will be spawning all over the place at an almost constant rate until the event is over. Players can expect that boost to run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time.

Along with the respawn rate, there will also be a high chance to catch a shiny Fletchling. Considering that Kalos is a relatively new region in Pokemon GO, there weren't any shiny Pokemon from the Generation available to collect. But Fletchinder changes that, and the spawn rate should make catching one more reasonable.

All bonuses and features in the Pokemon GO Fletchling Community Day

Of course the event is centered around catching and evolving Fletchling in Pokemon GO, especially for players who haven't had the chance to do so yet. But, there are quite a few other incentives to participate in the event today, and some bonuses make catching more of them worthwhile.

The Pokemon GO Blog highlights exactly what players can expect, from exclusive Talonflame moves to Ticket holder quests:

Fletchling will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If players are lucky, they may encounter a Shiny one!

Evolve Fletchinder (the evolved form of Fletchling) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Talonflame that knows Incinerate.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in the local currency), players be able to access the Fletchling Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, The Bravest Bird

As for bonuses, catching anything during the event will give players 3x the normal amount of XP, and incense that is used will be active for three hours. It's the perfect time to catch Fletchling even for players that just need the XP.