How to catch a shiny Fletchling in Pokemon GO

Fletchling arrived in Pokemon GO back in December 2020 when the Kalos region was finally added to the game.

Most of the Generation VI Pokemon are still unavailable in Pokemon GO, but Fletchling has been obtainable for the last few months.

One aspect that sets Fletchling apart from other Pokemon in Generation VI is its shiny version. Not every Pokemon in Pokemon GO has a shiny version, and they are even less likely to be available from the Kalos region, considering how new the region is in the game. When a Pokemon is featured in an event though, they typically get their own shiny version.

Luckily, Fletchling was recently featured in a community day, and shiny Fletchling can now be caught by Pokemon GO players. However, getting one isn't cut and dry, as shiny Pokemon are always elusive and rare. So, maximizing the chances of catching one is really the only strategy to catching a shiny Fletchling.

To do so, players will first need to make sure that Fletchling is appearing in the wild or is spawning more frequently during an event. Players should then stock up on items such as incense or berries. The incense will attract more Fletchlings to the area, and the berries will help with catching the Pokemon more consistently.

Walking around populated areas will also increase the chance of running into Fletching, thereby increasing the chances of encountering a shiny Fletchling.

A shiny Fletchling will retain that same signature flame color in the top half, but the gray will be gone at the bottom. Instead of the gray, there will be a beige and brighter flame on top.

Shiny Fletchling in the Pokemon GO Fletchling Community Day

Advertisement

During the Pokemon GO Fletchling Community Day last week, obtaining a shiny Fletchling was far more likely due to how frequent the spawn rates were. For almost six hours, Fletchling spawned at an almost constant rate for players to catch.

Unfortunately, the event was only available for the day, and Fletchling likely won't be spawning that frequently for a long time. Even players who purchased the ticket and have the special research will not get a shiny Fletchling from the rewards.

However, Fletchling has been a part of multiple events since December as it is currently popular and relevant. It may take a while, but players who have patience going forward can still get their hands on a shiny Fletchling.