How to get Talonflame in Pokemon GO

The Kalos region was added to Pokemon GO at the end of 2020, and the addition of Generation VI means Talonflame is obtainable in the game. With a little bit of time, getting a Talonflame shouldn't be too much of a challenge.

Talonflame is the final form of Fletchling, who is essentially the generational bird-based Pokemon for the Kalos region. The flame-colored bird is based around fire, and while it looks cute at first, the final form is a fierce hawk-like Pokemon.

Like almost all Pokemon with three forms in Pokemon GO, players will need 125 Fletchling candies in total in order to reach the final evolution. 25 candies are needed to go from Fletchling to Fletchinder, after which another 100 candies are needed to go from Fletchinder to Talonflame. It isn't necessarily a challenging feat, but it's certainly time-consuming in order to get all the required candies.

Simply put, players just need to catch as many Fletchlings as possible, but they aren't always available in the wild. Sometimes, they will appear at random, especially as the Kalos region is new in Pokemon GO. During random events, Fletchling will also spawn more frequently, and the spawn rates have been fairly frequent over the past few months.

When those events are live, or Fletchling is a part of wild spawns, items should be used for the best effect. First, an incense is going to attract far more Fletchlings to the player. Second, players should definitely use a Pinap berry in order to double the candy and speed up the process.

Fletchling Community Day in Pokemon GO with plenty of chances for Talonflame

Pokemon GO recently held a community day for Fletchling in which the Pokemon was featured for about six hours in the day. Fletchling would spawn all over the wild at an almost constant rate, so players could catch as many as they wanted.

Unfortunately, the community day has already passed, so Fletchling won't be spawning that frequently for some time. However, if anyone purchased the community day ticket, there may be some additional luck.

Special research tasks were unlocked for the Fletchling Community Day, called "The Bravest Bird." Once unlocked, players have unlimited time to complete the research, and it essentially guarantees some Talonflame encounters. Players will still need to catch some Fletchlings to complete the tasks, but not as many as usual.

Pokemon GO players should stay on the lookout in the wild for more Fletchling spawns, and Talonflame will be obtainable in no time.