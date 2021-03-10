Pokemon GO Drowzee Spotlight: Everything players need to know

It's Tuesday, which means Pokemon GO will be hosting another Spotlight hour. This week, players have the opportunity to capture plenty of Drowzees for an hour straight.

The month of March has a lot in store for Pokemon GO players. All of the Spotlight hours for each week have already been outlined, and Krabby was the first Pokemon to get a Spotlight hour in March.

The second week of March is now in full swing. March 9th is the day to catch Drowzee. The hour will take place from 6 pm to 7 pm local time

During Spotlight hour, players can expect the featured Pokemon to spawn at a constant rate. The area will always cause the spawn rate to vary, but Drowzee should still be spawning consistently in most areas.

When players use an incense, it's easy to create an almost constant stream of the featured Pokemon.

The constant rate of spawns for the Spotlight hour allows players to evolve that featured Pokemon fairly easily, or multiple if they'd like. Shiny Pokemon also become more frequent, and getting a shiny Drowzee today is certainly possible.

To maximize their chances of getting a Shiny Drowzee, players should use an incense or walk around more populated areas on the map.

Each Spotlight hour also has a special bonus attributed to the event that incentivizes players to catch the featured Pokemon, even if they already have a shiny Pokemon or an evolution. For the Drowzee hour, the special bonus is double XP when evolving Pokemon.

Additional Spotlight hours besides Drowzee in March and other events in Pokemon GO

After the Drowzee Spotlight hour in Pokemon GO, there are three more Spotlights to look forward to in March. The first featured Pokemon to follow Drowzee will be Voltorb, and the special bonus is double Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Surskit will follow suit on March 23rd, and the special bonus will be double XP for catching Pokemon. Slugma will be the last Spotlight hour in March, and the special bonus will be double candy for catching Pokemon.

On top of Spotlight hours, the Searching for Legends Pokemon GO event is also taking place in March. Nosepass is one of the main aspects of the event as players go in search of Legendaries in Pokemon GO.

A Team GO Rocket event began earlier in the month and brought Giovanni back into the game. There's still a lot more to look forward to in March within Pokemon GO moving forward.