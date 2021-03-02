Everything players need to know about "The Higher They Fly" event in Pokemon GO

With the end of the Kanto Tour in Pokemon GO, Team Rockets has weasled their way back into the game through "The Higher They Fly" event. Players will be tasked with new research in order to take down Grunts and earn rewards.

Research that is tied to The Higher They Fly is considered a special research task, which means there is no time limit to worry about. Any special research tasks in Pokemon GO have unlimited time as long as players log into the game to claim the tasks.

For "The Higher They Fly," players can expect to complete six separate steps in the research task line that each has its own objectives. As always in Pokemon GO, each objective has its own reward and when a full step is completed, a plethora of rewards are handed out. To get those rewards, players are going to need to take down plenty of members in Team Rocket Go.

Those battles and tasks will culminate in one final Pokemon battle against Giovanni, who is the leader of Team Rocket GO in Pokemon GO.

Every step to complete in the Team Rocket Go 'The Higher They Fly' event in Pokemon GO

There are six steps in total for the Pokemon GO Team Rocket event, and each step in "The Higher They Fly" requires three objectives to be completed. Many of those objectives center around battling, whether that is in raids or against Team Rocket GO Grunts.

Players aren't timed to complete the research tasks like in other events, but the faster the tasks are completed, the sooner players will have a shadow legendary Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO.

The Higher They Fly in Pokemon GO Step 1/6

Win a raid - 15 Pokeballs

Defeat three Team GO Rocket grunts - Three Hyper Potions

Catch one Shadow Pokemon - Three Revives

Rewards - 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, and 10 Razz Berries

The Higher They Fly in Pokemon GO Step 2/6

Catch five Shadow Pokemon - Sun Stone

Make three nice curveball throws in a row - 15 Great Balls

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokemon - Doduo encounter

Rewards - 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

The Higher They Fly in Pokemon GO Step 3/6

Purify five Shadow Pokemon - 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Defeat five Team GO Rocket Grunts - 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Earn three candies walking with your buddy - 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Rewards - Rocket Radar and Pidegot Encounter

The Higher They Fly in Pokemon GO Step 4/6

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 1,250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 1,250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 1,250 XP

Rewards - 1,000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar

The Higher They Fly in Pokemon GO Step 5/6

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - Five Max Potions

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - Five Max Revives

Rewards - 3,000 XP, a Fast TM, and a Charged TM

The Higher They Fly in Pokemon GO Step 6/6

Claim Reward - 6,000 XP

Claim Reward - Two Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward - Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward - A Premium Battle Pass

The final step in The Higher They Fly doesn't require any real objectives, but is rather just a collection of rewards to claim. So once Giovanni is defeated, players can move on from the special research in Pokemon GO.