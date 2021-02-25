Shadow Legendaries return to Pokemon GO in March

Pokemon GO has a new season around the corner called Season of Legends. Shadow Legendary Pokemon will be returning when the new season begins in March.

Niantic released more details about what Pokemon GO players can expect from March events during the Season of Legends.

Giovanni is confirmed to be making a return to the game. As he did during the Pokemon GO Fest in 2020, Giovanni will also be bringing the three Legendary Birds as Shadow Pokemon with him.

Each month for March, April, and May, players can start some special research tied to Giovanni and Team GO Rocket. The rewards are generally a Super Rocket Radar, giving players the chance to start the fight against the Team GO Rocket leader.

Starting in March, Articuno is the first Shadow Legendary that players can collect. Afterward, Zapdos will appear with Giovanni in April, and Moltres will appear in May.

While the events will begin in March with the Season of Legends, players can start a special Team GO Rocket research on February 28, which will also provide a Super Rocket Radar.

Additional details for the Pokemon GO Season of Legends in March

Advertisement

Pokemon GO will make one of the first changes to the Research Breakthrough Encounters, which can be claimed each week after seven stamps of field research.

There is generally a new rotation every month, and Snorlax was the encounter for February. The Gible encounter will give players more opportunities to get a Garchomp if they don't have one yet.

For raids in March, The Forces of Nature Legendaries will be taking over and bringing with them some new forms.

Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus have already appeared in Pokemon GO as Incarnate forms in the past, but they will be making a raid return. Their Therian forms will also be available for the first time, though, and they will be in raids starting in March.

Spotlight hours were also confirmed for March in Pokemon GO. There are five in total with their own bonuses for the hour.

March 2 - Krabby and a bonus to candy earned from transfers

March 9 - Drowzee and double XP for evolving Pokemon

March 16 - Voltorb and double Stardust for catching Pokemon

March 23 - Surskit and double XP for catching Pokemon

March 30 - Slugma and double candy for catching Pokemon

Beyond the spotlight hours, there will be additional events such as Searching for Legends, which will feature Nosepass. There will also be a Weather Week in Pokemon GO to celebrate weather-themed Pokemon and the Forces of Nature.