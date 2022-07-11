How to evolve Machop into Machoke in Pokemon GO

Machoke is the first evolution of Machop in Pokemon GO before it evolves into the powerful Machamp.

Though it isn't as strong as its final counterpart, Machoke has its applications in certain battle situations, especially those that impose CP limits.

In order to obtain Machoke in most circumstances, Pokemon GO trainers will need to capture a Machop.

Sometimes, Machoke can be found in the wild on its own, but Machop tends to be more prevalent. This is particularly true during the current 6th Anniversary Event, as Machop has been spawning in the wild more often alongside other Pokemon.

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Machop into Machoke through the use of candies

Machop's evolutionary tree in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Like most Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Machop's first evolution can be achieved through the use of candies. In Machop's case, it requires 25 candies to evolve into Machoke.

However, evolving Machoke into Machamp can be achieved in one of two ways: either by providing it with 100 candies or trading it to another player.

Regardless, accruing 25 candies for Machop, especially during the current event, shouldn't be much trouble. Even better, there are a number of simple methods to employ to get additional candies for Machop in short order.

Steps to get candies for Machop and evolve it

If players want to accrue Machop candies quickly, they'll want to catch as many as possible. This should be fairly easy in the current 6th Anniversary event, thanks to the Pokemon's increased appearance rate. Catching each Machop will reward players with three candies. If they feed it a Pinap Berry first, they will receive six. If trainers use a Silver Pinap Berry, they will receive seven candies instead. If trainers aren't finding many Machop in the wild but already have one, they can set Machop as their buddy Pokemon. Doing so will allow Machop to occasionally find candies as players go on an adventure with it. The more distance a trainer covers, the more candies Machop can find. Once trainers have at least 25 Machop candies, all they need to do is open their Machop's stat page from the Pokemon menu. Towards the center of the page, players will find the evolution button underneath the power-up button. They can simply tap the evolution button and watch as Machop evolves into Machoke stronger than before.

Once Pokemon GO players have their Machoke, they can opt to keep it as is or eventually evolve it into Machamp.

The simplest way to do so is to trade it to a fellow player, which will completely negate the candy cost to evolve it.

This player can evolve the Pokemon and trade it back to its original owner, who can then utilize Machamp's impressive Fighting-type powers.

Machamp is one of the more efficient battlers in the Fighting-type category (especially its Shadow Pokemon form). With this being the case, evolving Machoke into Machamp yields great results in most situations.

