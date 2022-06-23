How to evolve Froakie into Frogadier and Greninja in Pokemon GO

If for no other reason, Pokemon GO is popular since trainers can actually catch some of their favorite characters from the games, anime, or other media. This certainly applies to Greninja, who’s becoming as recognizable as Pikachu or Charizard.

Greninja is featured in everything from MOBA’s to fighting games. It was also one of Ash’s stronger companions from the anime. Sadly, though, trainers can’t catch Greninja in the wild and will have to evolve it from the Froakie stage.

Water-type starter Pokemon evolves into a powerful force

When they get Froakie, most trainers want to evolve it into Greninja as fast as possible. It may be a cute little critter, but the evolved Pokemon has an actually strong Attack stat. Here is how to evolve Froakie into Greninja:

Feed Froakie 25 candy to evolve it into Frogadier

Feed Frogadier 100 candy to evolve it into Greninja

All together, that’s a 125 candy investment. Compared to some of the other ludicrous evolutionary methods in Pokemon GO, that isn’t too bad.

Now that its evolutionary method is covered, how do trainers actually go about catching Froakie? Well, it’s luckily one of the more available Water-types in the game.

Froakie can be found in the wild, usually by bodies of water (lakes, rivers, etc.). To boost the odds of finding a Froakie, trainers can always use a Rainy Lure Module since it will attract Water-types to the user. The same goes for Bug and Electric-types.

Froakie needs 125 candy to evolve into Frogadier and Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Exploring Greninja's moveset in Pokemon Go

Greninja has a reputation for having a huge power level in every appearance it makes. It does tons of damage in the main series thanks to the Protean ability, and it’s even a menace in Pokemon Unite.

That strength doesn’t exactly translate into the mobile game, though. Greninja has a decent Attack stat, but its bulk is seriously lacking. As a result, it can lose matchups one might think it would win.

Greninja also has a very odd moveset. Outside of Hydro Pump, it has some weaker charge moves like Night Slash and Aerial Ace. This may seem odd since, in the main series, it can learn much stronger attacks like Dark Pulse, Ice Beam, and Gunk Shot.

On top of that, Water and Dark isn’t the best typing for this game. It’s weak to all of the strong Charm spammers going around, as well as the popular Fighting-types (Machamp, Conkeldurr) and Grass-types (Trevenant, Venusar) that are seeing major engagement nowadays.

Many Greninja fans are hoping that Ash-Greninja will come into the mobile game. This version shares a special bond with Ash Ketchum and has superior stats to the normal version.

It's unclear how this would work in the mobile game, but for the main series, Greninja transforms after picking up one KO. In Ash-Greninja form, its Water Shuriken will also be guaranteed to hit three times.

