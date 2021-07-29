The best moveset for Greninja in Pokemon GO

Whether they recognize Greninja from Generation VI or the Super Smash Bros series, many Pokemon GO trainers are going to be on the lookout for it.

Pokemon veterans may know Greninja for being a dominating force in competitive play and the main series games in general. Surprisingly, though, it fails to be as good in Pokemon GO. There are several other Water-types that outperform Greninja. Also, Greninja's 223 Attack won't be cleaning up raid battles anytime soon. That being said, it is a decently viable option, specifically with this moveset.

What moves will this Water-type starter be using in Pokemon GO?

There is a big debate over which the better quick move on Greninja is since, well, they’re both great. Feint Attack and Bubble do over 10 DPS and charge over 10 energy per second.

Mathematically, Feint Attack is the superior move. It’s a bit quicker than Bubble, which allows it to do more per second despite being a weaker move. Greninja can spam this move for decent chip damage in many match ups.

While that may be the case, though, Greninja still might benefit from Bubble more. This is because, more often than not, Greninja will fill a Water-type role on the team. The Generation VI starter likely won’t be ranked highly against raids with Feint Attack and Night Slash. In fact, Greninja doesn’t rank highly against even an Alakazam raid.

Therefore, since Greninja will be mostly used as a Water attacker, then trainers will definitely want to use Surf on it. Surf has a really quick animation, and at the end of the day, Hydro Pump’s damage is lost if the opponent dodges. Surf simply gets more consistent damage.

Since it is a starter, Greninja might potentially get Hydro Cannon through a future Community Day. Niantic might only give this move to the starters in Generation IV and before, though.

This should also be paired with Night Slash. This move can still come in handy since there are many Psychic-types in PvP and having a plan against Mewtwo is always nice. There are also other Pokemon like Metagross and Lugia that Greninja can counter.

