How to get Shiny Greninja in Pokemon GO?

August is going to be a packed month in Pokemon GO. While the GO Fest 2023 is enough to attract players to spend hours (and fortunes) on Niantic's mobile game, the month's Community Day is also a significant attraction. Froakie is the star of the August Community Day. Greninja, Froakie's final evolution, one of the most popular critters in the franchise, is sure to entice hoards of players to participate in the event.

August Community Day will mark the release of the shiny form of the Water-type starter from the Kalos region. Starting then, players will get to evolve Shiny Froakie into Shiny Frogadier and subsequently into Shiny Greninja in Pokemon GO.

When are shiny Froakie, shiny Frogadier, and shiny Greninja coming to Pokemon GO?

Shiny Froakie, shiny Frogadier, and shiny Greninja (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shiny Froakie, Shiny Frogadier, and Shiny Greninja will be available in Pokemon GO starting August 13, 2023. The critters have been around in the game since December 2, 2020, when they were released along with the other starters from the Kalos region.

The shiny forms of Chespin and Fennekin (along with their evolutionary lines) were released earlier this year when they got their Community Days in January and May, respectively.

Ways to get Shiny Greninja in Pokemon GO during Froakie Community Day

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Froakie, the Bubble Frog Pokémon, will appear around the world during August’s



Get the details

pokemongolive.com/post/community… pic.twitter.com/A21iXXkWry Our excitement is bubbling up!Froakie, the Bubble Frog Pokémon, will appear around the world during August’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay Get the details

Once shiny Froakie is released in Niantic's mobile game on August 13, 2023, players can acquire the critter by evolving shiny Froakie into shiny Frogadier and subsequently into shiny Greninja.

It takes 25 Froakie Candy to evolve Froakie into Frogadier and 100 Candy to evolve Frogadier into Shiny Greninja.

Frogadier and Greninja cannot be captured through wild encounters directly. However, the Froakie Community Day Special Research story, A Bubbly Disposition, will offer one of each for completing the third and fourth tier, respectively. If you are lucky, these critters may be shiny.

For players wishing to snag a shiny Greninja, it is highly recommended that you participate in the August Community Day. The event will provide a boosted shiny rate of 1-in-25 compared to the regular rate of 1-in-512.

Regular and shiny Greninja (Image via Sportskeeda)

Regular Greninja has a dark blue body with a light pink scarf that resembles a tongue around its neck. It also has pale yellow ears. There are also light-colored embellishments on Greninja's elbows and knees.

Greninja's entire body, including the ears, turns black in the shiny form. The embellishments on the elbows and knees remain as they were. The scarf-like thing around its neck becomes bright red in the shiny form of Greninja.

Ways to get Shiny Greninja in Pokemon GO after Froakie Community Day

The only way of getting Shiny Greninja after the Froakie Community Day in August is to wait for a shiny Froakie to turn up in the wild. If you are lucky to run into one, you can catch it and evolve it to get a shiny Greninja after August 13, 2023.

With all the release dates for the shiny forms of Kalos starters now known, all eyes will be on the Alolan starters, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.