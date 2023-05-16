Pokemon GO upcoming Community Days revealed: Dates, speculations and more

Niantic has announced the dates for the next few Community Days in Pokemon GO to be held throughout June, July, and August after the Fennekin Community Day of May on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Along with this, they also announced dates for other undisclosed events over these months.

Community Days are one of the few Pokemon GO players who enjoy and look forward to anymore. After a series of disappointments that the community has been complaining about, which started with Remote Raids being limited to five per day, there is little that long-standing fans of the game like about it anymore.

This article contains all the relevant details for the dates of the upcoming Community Days in the game and speculations about what Pocket Monsters could be featured in them based on recent leaks.

Pokemon GO June, July, and August Community Day Leaks, and potential featured Pocket monsters

The officially revealed dates for the upcoming Community Days are as follows:

Saturday, June 10

Sunday, July 9 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, July 30

Sunday, August 13

According to this, players can expect one such event in June and August, with an additional Community Day Classic event in July.

There, helped you out so you don’t have to wait until 2 weeks before. @PokemonGoApp Axew, Poliwag, Squirtle, Froakie.There, helped you out so you don’t have to wait until 2 weeks before. @PokemonGoApp Axew, Poliwag, Squirtle, Froakie.There, helped you out so you don’t have to wait until 2 weeks before.

Twitter users also shared their predictions for the June Community Day, suggesting that Axew might be the highlight of June 10, 2023. This is an exciting prospect, as Haxorus will be a creature that many Pokemon GO players would want to get their hands on.

More data mining leaks shared by the Twitter page @Qshinys suggest that Squirtle will be the hero of Community Day Classic on July 9, 2023, while Poliwag and Froakie will appear in the events on July 30 and August 13, respectively.

Niantic also revealed dates for additional Pokemon GO in-game events

More dates were announced for undisclosed events. They are as follows:

Saturday, June 3

Saturday, July 22

Saturday and Sunday, August 26–27 (Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global)

According to the previous datamining leaks, the June 3 event could be the release of Sandygast, one of the few remaining unreleased Alola Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game. The July 22 event could be the "Riolu Egg event" or even the possible release of Turtonator.

This information has made it to the public domain through official and unofficial sources about upcoming Community Days in Pokemon GO. More information will be updated as soon as it is released.

