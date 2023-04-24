Latest Pokemon GO datamine reveals Mega Tyranitar, Community Day features, Sandygast release, and more

It is always exciting to uncover what fresh content is coming to Pokemon GO, especially when the news has not been released officially. Numerous details have recently been discovered by dataminers, who have reportedly learned what the next Mega Evolutions will be in Pokemon GO, along with the Pocket Monsters highlighted in the Community Days in the upcoming months.

Furthermore, they have uncovered the next creature making its debut in Niantic's mobile game.

This article will tell you everything the Pokeminers have discovered about content additions to Pokemon GO over the course of June, July, and August.

Mega Tyranitar is reportedly coming to Pokemon GO in July

The last Mega Evolutions to be added to the AR-based mobile game were Mega Gardevoir in February and Mega Medicham in March. April did not see any new Mega Evolutions.

The recent datamining leaks suggest that Mega Tyranitar will be coming to Pokemon GO in July. The leaks make no mention of June, perhaps because players will not encounter any new Mega Evolutions that month.

Mega Tyranitar is an absolute Goliath with a maximum CP of 6045, boasting 309 Attack, 276 Defense, and 225 Stamina. Once released, this creature will be a force to be reckoned with in both PvE and PvP battles.

Latest datamining leaks suggest Squirtle, Poliwag, and Froakie will be spotlighted in July and August Community Days

The next few months will see a huge influx of Water-types in the Pokemon mobile game. Squirtle is all set to appear in the Community Day Classic in July, with Poliwag being highlighted for the regular Community Day event for the month. In August, Froakie will be the hero of the Community Day.

Squirtle and Poliwag are both pure Water-types from Kanto, while Froakie is the Water-type starter from the Kalos region. All these creatures are fairly common in the game, so one can speculate that there will be interesting event bonuses and special evolution incentives associated with their reappearance.

Sandygast and Turtonator are reportedly coming to Pokemon GO soon

The new Pocket Monsters being added to the game is something that excites players of all ages. The latest leak speculates that Sandsygast will be released into the game at the start of June in an event related to a "beach festival." This event will supposedly also feature "lots of crab Pokemon," according to the leak.

Turtonator, the Fire/Dragon-type Pocket Monster from Alola, is also expected to debut in Pokemon GO by the end of July. The creature not only looks formidable but could also be quite effective in battles, given its impressive typing.

Among other details revealed in the leak, there will be a Solstice event in mid-June, a Team GO Rocket occasion in the latter half, and an event highlighting Fire and Dark-type Pokemon around the same time. July will also be an influential month with anniversary celebrations, GO Battle Day, a "Riolu egg event," and Adventure Week.

All things considered, the leaks have revealed a lot of potentially upcoming content that players might see in Pokemon GO. These events are still some time away, but one can look forward to the Fenekin and Swinub Community days that will take place in May.

